'Salt N Pepa' Cast: Take A Look At The Star Cast Of The Recently Released Film

Salt n Pepa is a movie directed by Mario Van Peebles which released in theatres on January 23, 2021. The movie has been written by Abdul Williams and revolves around the life of two nursing students Cheryl James and Sandra Denton. Read along to find out the actors who will portray the roles of Cheryl and Sandra on screen and more.

Salt n Pepa cast

Laila Odom

Laila Odom plays the titular role of Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton in the movie. She has also appeared in the movies The Bobby DeBarge Story in 2019 and Game Shakers in 2015. Odom is also a producer and did her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater Arts at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts.

GG Townson

GG Townson plays the lead role of Cheryls ‘Salt’ James in the upcoming movie. She is popularly known for her role in the Bounce TV show In The Cut and is noted for her versatility and has thus worked in a variety of TV shows and movies. She has done leading as well as guest roles on Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and CBS.

Arnold Pinnock

Pinnock plays the role of John P. Edmunds in the movie. He is famously known for playing Casey's guidance counsellor, Paul Greebie in the show Life with Derek. He debuted with the sketch comedy show Toronto's Second City Mainstage prior to his work in movies and television.

Monique Jasmine Paul

Monique Jasmine Paul will be seen playing the role of Dee Dee 'DJ Spinderella' in Salt N Pepa. She is also known for being a part of the 2013 show The Next Step. She played the role of Maya in season 7 of the show.

Salt N Pepa storyline

Salt N Pepa will revolve around the story of nursing students Cheryl James and Sandra Denton. The two get into the rap and hip hop world after they record for another friend’s school assignment. The movies’ supporting cast includes Jermel Howard as Treach, Cleveland Berto playing Hurby Azor, Mandela Van Peebles playing Sweet Tooth and Doreth White playing Strip Club Patron among others.

