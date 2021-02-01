Where To Watch Salt N Pepa? Is It Streaming On Netflix Or Prime?

Salt n Pepa is considered among the leading hip-hop artist duos from the 90s. Their women-centric lyrics gave their performance a distinct voice. The team of Salt n Pepa is often considered an inspiration to the modern hip-hop stars and have many hit tracks and singles under its kitty. Recently, a movie was launched which tracked down the inspiring journey of these two talented music queens. If you want to know where to watch Salt n Pepa online, read this article to know more.

Salt n Pepa cast, crew and story

According to Techradar, director Mario Van Peebles has directed the biopic of these two young teenage nursing students turned hip-hop stars. Interesting enough, Salt n Pepa full movie is produced by the hip hop stars alongside another hip hop legend, Queen Latifah. The movie is an authorised biopic which tries to show the life struggles of Cheryl James aka Salt and Sandra Denton as Pepa.

According to IMDB's official source, Laila Odom will be seen as Pepa and G. G. Townson will be playing the role of Salt in this autobiography. This Lifetime Channel exclusive movie is going to offer some 90s vibe alongside the original music tracks from these musicians.

The movie traces the journey of these two talented musicians who first recorded their single in a NY city public bathroom and became an international music sensation in a short time.

Where to watch salt n Pepa online

Wondering where to watch Salt n Pepa online? The movie is available on the Lifetime channel for US and Canada. It was aired on 23rd January 2021 on 8 pm ET or 7 pm CT. The movie is also available for repeat telecast.

You can opt for Salt n Pepa streaming if you do not have a cable connection. This movie on HBO max. So, if you have a paid subscription of this OTT platform, then you can have a chance to watch Salt n Pepa online. The Salt n Pepa full movie is also available on Sling network on platforms Sling Blue and Sling Orange. The monthly subscription starts from $30 for blue and $45 for orange.

Salt n Pepa streaming is also available on Fubo TV. It also offers a free trial for the users. Till now, Salt n Pepa full movie is not available on Netflix or any other OTT platform.

