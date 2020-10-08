Where Was 'La Gozadera' Filmed? Details About The Cuban Neighborhood Revealed

La Gozadera is a hit Spanish song crooned by popular Cuban duo Gente de Zona. It was the lead single of their third studio album namely Visualizate. Along with the Cuban duo, the song also features American Singer Marc Anthony. The word La Gozardera is a Spanish term for ‘good time’ or ‘party’. Keeping up with the title of the song, the music video features all the singers having a gala time on a narrow street of a Cuban neighbourhood.

The hit song has surpassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube. La Gozadera has everything right from catchy rhythm to exceptional dance moves. The music video of the song has left many wonders, where exactly the song was filmed due to its attractive imagery and exotic neighbourhood. Here’s everything about La Gozadera’s shooting location that fans should know:

La Gozadera shooting location

Cuba

The 4-minute long music video of La Gozadera was filmed by Alejandra Perez. Not only the song was a massive hit, but even the video of the song was nominated in the Videoclip Awards, back in 2016. According to the Latin Times, a portion of the song was filmed in Cuba. It is a country most famous for its exotic beaches, fascinating architecture, salsa and rum.

Dominican Republic

The scenes with singer Marc Anthony were filmed in the Dominican Republic separately. Gente de Zona shot their scenes in the streets of Havana and then joined Anthony to film the remaining portion in the Dominican Republic. Choreographed by Roclan, the montage video of the song also involves a body of over 100 dancers who are seen assembled to add magic to La Gozadera’s beats with their whimsical moves. The street featured in the film was reportedly located in Havana and Santo Domingo. It was shot in a residential neighbourhood which gave the people who live close by an opportunity to be a part of the shooting process and witness how the song was filmed.

Awards & Nominations of La Gozadera

The music video of the song was nominated by several prestigious music awards. It won the Favorite Tropical Song Award in 2015 by the Latin American Music Awards. In was later also nominated by the Lo Nuestro Awards Video of the Years for the category, Video of the Year.

