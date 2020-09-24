Who Are 'The Snow Owls' On The Masked Singer? Know About The Contestant Duo From The Show

The Masked Singer season four has witnessed duet contestants competiting as one under the name The Snow Owls. The two seem to be connected in some form as per the judges' reaction. While their concept’s and singing continue to raise curiosity powered questions, here is what the internet and the judges of The Masked Singer think. If one has wondered, “Who are The Snow Owls on The Masked Singer?” then read on-

Who are The Snow Owls on The Masked Singer?

In the introductory clips of The Snow Owls on The Masked Singer, several clues as well clips were shown which helps the audience guess who the singers are. Some of the clues that were mentioned- It's a family reunion, a pearl, a Magnolia street sign, the phrase "oh brother" and Christmas. Some other clues as The Masked Singer’s Instagram account is laughter and comedy followed by a rose.

The Masked singer season 4 judges guess who the contestants are-

The judges have made their guesses and one of the judges Nicole Scherzinger is of the belief that The Snow Owls are Donny and Marie Osmond. Jenny McCarthy is also of the same belief. However, Robin Thicke expressed in the recent episode that it may be Amy Grant and Vince Gill. Ken Jeong on the other hand says that the singers are Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara form the popular show Schitt’s Creek.

Viewers of the show guess who The Snow Owls on The Masked Singer are

With the help of judges, some netizens are guessing who are The Snow Owls on The Masked Singer. Some feel that the duo might be Donny and Marie Osmond while some believe that the two are Derek and Julianne Hough. However, only time and the progress of the show will tell about the identity of the The Snow Owls.

Here are some of the tweets of the fand of the show-

my mom thinks the snow owls are are donny and marie osmond and i don’t know enough about them to dispute it lol. #themaskedsinger — Brittany Sdao (@besdao) September 24, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger I’m gonna go with Donny and Marie Osmond for the snow owls! — meaghan (@xxmeaghaanxx33) September 24, 2020

Y’all think about it...they have to keep the Snow Owls in the egg because if they started dancing we would automatically know it’s Derek and Julianne #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/TbdP755zFb — Lyss P (@Hope_lyss) September 24, 2020

The Masked Singer's newest episode witnessed the elimination of The Dragon, whose identity was revealed to be Busta Rhymes. Similarly, within a few weeks into the show, the audience might find the identity of the other singers. If the Snow Owls make it to the finale, then the audience will have to wait some more time to know who they are.

