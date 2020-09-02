David Warner's Daughter Becomes 'The Masked Singer' In Cute Video: Watch

Australian opening batsman David Warner is known for sharing comical videos on his social media accounts. The SRH captain is regularly seen sharing edited videos on his accounts, sometimes even featuring his family, leaving viewers in splits. Warner, who is part of the squad that will play a three-match T20 series in England from September 4, took to social media to share another adorable video featuring his daughter.

David Warner daughter features in latest video by Australian batsman

In the most recent video posted by David Warner, one of David Warner’s children is seen cutely singing a song while dancing. However, the face of the child isn’t visible, as the kid in the video has a bag wrapped loosely around her head. After David Warner’s daughter is done singing in the video, she is applauded for her efforts. Sharing the cute video, David Warner hilariously joked that this is what happens when kids watch too much of ‘The Masked Singer’.

‘The Masked Singer’ is a popular American reality show in which famous personalities take part in a singing competition, facing off against each other. However, each contestant’s identity is hidden as they wear elaborate costumes as disguises. Referring to the show, David Warner cheekily suggested that his daughter could be part of the show, as he even suggested the stage name ‘The Bag Head’ for her. While sharing the video, David Warner also asked fans to guess which one of his kids is seen in the video. David Warner has three kids with his wife Candice. The opening batsman is a father to three daughters, five-year-old Ivy Mae, three-year-old Indi Rae, and Isla Rose who is just over a year old.

After the video was shared by David Warner online, fans debated the answer to the SRH captain’s question, guessing which one of the cricketer’s daughters could be behind the bag. Several other fans also left heart emojis on the post, expressing their delight at seeing the adorable video. Post David Warner’s international assignment with Australia, the 33-year-old will be seen joining the SRH squad for IPL 2020. Ahead of the competition, the SRH captain has been expressing his excitement, sharing that he can’t wait to feature for the franchise in this year’s edition of the tournament. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19. SRH have already begun training outdoors for the tournament, with the team’s social media handles sharing regular updates on the team’s activities.

SRH squad for IPL 2020

With the IPL 2020 starting on September 19, SRH go as one of the favourites even though their captain David Warner is expected to miss the first few games of the tournament. Here is the SRH squad for IPL 2020 -

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Image Courtesy: David Warner Instagram