Who Is Britney Spears Dad? Legal Battle Between Jamie And Britney Continues

Britney came back into the spotlight after the documentary about her story of conservatorship called Framing Britney came out of FX channel. The documentary brought to light how Britney Spears dad Jamie Spears used his control over to restrict her life and freedoms.

Britney Spears Dad

The documentary explores the relationship between Britney and her father and her conservatorship that controls her entire life. For more than ten years, Jamie Spears has had control of Britney Spears assets, money and properties. Jamie essentially allows Britney to have a monthly allowance and he makes the major decisions about her life. Britney was placed under her father's conservatorship in 2008 at a court hearing, after her very public mental breakdown in 2007. She was placed in a psychiatric hospital in Los Angels.

At the time, her father Jamie petitioned the courts for a temporary conservatorship because of Britney's mental state. Most of her fans look at this step from her father as a shameless money grab. The conservatorship gave him authority over almost all aspects of Britney's life, from her lifestyle to business decisions to her personal life. Jamie Spears' Net worth is not known yet, however, he gets approximately 130,000 USD just being her conservator, as per the terms of her conservatorship. He also earns 1.5 of all income Britney makes from her live shows, merch sale and record sales.

What's Going on with the Conservatorship Now?

Britney Spears has made multiple appeals in courts to get her dad removed from the conservatorship but Britney Spears' dad controlling her life continues. Recently, in November 2020, Britney made another petition to have her father removed as the sole conservator of her assets but Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny denied the request. Britney has insisted that she is afraid of her father and does not wish to perform as long he in charge of her possessions and financials.

Britney Spears' brother Bryan revealed on the 'As NOT Seen on TV' podcast in 2020, that she has been wishing for her freedom for a long time. Here's what he said, "She's always wanted to get out of it. It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time."

