Who Is Broccoli On The Masked Singer? Here Is What The Clues Suggest

Broccoli on The Masked Singer is a member of the recently revealed Group C on this season. As soon as the new masked singer was introduced in the November 4 episode of the show, fans took to Twitter to share their guesses and discuss his performance. If one analyses Broccoli’s first clue package they might be able to put forth some strong guesses about who this celebrity could be. Read on find out who is Broccoli on The Masked Singer:

Who is Broccoli on The Masked Singer?

Broccoli’s clues

“I’m a Brocco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine,” Broccoli says as the main clue. “After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.”

In the package, Broccoli also says they are moving from “a side dish to the main course meal.”This might suggest that they might have often been on the sidelines in their career.

Based on these clues, a report in Entertainment Weekly has claimed that Mr Broccoli on The Masked Singer is none other than American-Canadian singer Paul Anka. Of course, one cannot know for sure until our cruciferous friend is really unmasked on the show. However, the report says that the clues do strongly point towards Anka.

Another report in the Songwriters Hall of Fame reveals that the 79-year-old singer has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and 60 million copies of his compositions. He also had more than 150 million air plays and has written more than 900 songs. His songs have been sung and recorded by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Connie Francis, Mitch Miller, Buddy Holly, Tom Jones, The Doobie Brothers, Linda Ronstadt, The Sex Pistols, Nina Simone, and many more. If it really is Paul Anka behind the Broccoli mask, there is a stupendously high chance that he will win the show, given his lifetime of experience and expertise in the music industry and in songwriting as well as singing.

Masked singer season 4: Decoding Broccoli’s clues

In Broccoli's first clue package, the number "60m" shows up on his faux TikTok video, which could be a reference to those 60 million copies of Anka’s compositions that have sold. In the package, he also says, "A contest greased the wheels for my career, and now I'm so humbled to work with the biggest artists." According to Paul Anka's official website, his career was jumpstarted after he won a trip to New York by winning after emerging victorious in Campbell’s soup contest. In the clue package, a random can of soup is shown.

In the clues, fans are also shown three musicians in what looks like a Mariachi band, and at one point Broccoli is also shown on a swing. These could be references to some of Anka's album titles, such as 3 Great Guys, Amigos, and Rock Swings. Also, Broccoli is also seen atop a car, with a license plate that says “LD1ESMN." The Entertainment Weekly report reveals that in the past Paul Anka has talked openly about being a ladies' man. The legendary singer has also been married a number of times, has 5 daughters, and has written plenty of songs about ladies.

