Who Is The Seahorse In 'The Masked Singer'? Here Is What Some Theories Suggest

Fox’s singing reality show The Masked Singer has captivated the fans ever since season 4 of the show premiered on September 23. Since the beginning of season 4, fans of the singing reality show have been overwrought with excitement to find out who are the celebrities behind various bizarre and interesting disguises on the show. The shocking developments in the show’s October 14 episode left many fans have been pondering over the identity of the beloved Seahorse on Masked Singer. Read on to find out, “Who is the Seahorse in The Masked Singer?”

Here are the clues about Seahorse in The Masked Singer

Seahorse costume: Sporting a bright costume with matching boots.

Seahorse's first clue reveals that living in the ocean can be dangerous and that it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide.

This celebrity contestant speaks with a Southern twang and has said, "I get the chance to stop playing tug-of-war with myself and finally expose the dauntless diva within.”

Seahorse's first clue package included a rainbow frog.

Who is the Seahorse in The Masked Singer?

Tori Kelly

A report on GH Magazine suggests that few theories exist on the internet which claims that American actor and American Idol alum Tori Kelly might be the contestant behind the mask. In addition to this, Tori has also covered Only Girl (In the World), which is the Rihanna song Seahorse sang in Group B's premiere episode. Moreover, there was also a rainbow frog in Seahorse's clue video, and Kelly performed Rainbow Connection with Kermit the Frog in a 2016 ABC special.

Seahorse is Tori Kelly. . . pic.twitter.com/Nx4y7uLxQh — Christina Desiere (@christinadez) October 15, 2020

Y’all Tori Kelly is definitely Seahorse on Masked Singer!! Clues and reason why below ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U3d0GE2LTn — Jakie Chang (@JakieChang21) October 7, 2020

My guesses tonight

Crocodile Nick Carter

Baby Alien freddie prinze jr or the Hoff

Seahorse tori Kelly

Whatchamacallit 50 cent

Serpent taye diggs#maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/flygzOEqju — Linda Cozzolino (@SunshineKitty07) October 15, 2020

Halle Bailey

The report also points out another theory suggesting singer Halle Bailey from R&B duo Chloe x Halle is the vibrant voice under the mask. Halle is playing Ariel in Disney's upcoming Little Mermaid reboot, hence, the aquatic outfit may be symbolic to that. Also, the clue about finding a "quiet place to hide" may be a reference to her lyrics from the song ROYL from Chloe x Halle's latest album Ungodly Hour.

Emily Blunt

There is a reference to "quiet place" in Seahorse's first clue, hence, the report says that some fans have related that to Emily Blunt’s latest film A Quiet Place. Given that the British actor played Mary Poppins in the 2018 remake, fans will remember that she has a good singing voice indeed. However, for now, fans will have to wait and let the show reveal the real identity of the seahorse.

Image Credits: The Masked Singer Instagram

