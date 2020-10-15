Who Is The Baby Alien In 'The Masked Singer'? See The Celebrity Behind The Disguise

The Wednesday, October 14 episode of The Masked Singer left many fans and all the judges on the show extremely shocked. The shock came when one of the most adored masked singers revealed himself on the show. The singer behind the adorable baby alien suit turned out to be someone the fans and the judges of the show had least expected. Read on to find out, “Who is the baby alien?”

Who is the baby alien?

The baby alien was none other than the former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. Sanchez, who is now a celebrated college football analyst for ESPN, became the fourth celebrity to reveal their real identity on the show. However, Sanchez did not wear a normal disguise. He masked himself up as ‘Baby Alien,’ and his costume was one of its kind too. The Baby Alien on Masked Singer was the first ever to come with a puppet.

With a costume as peculiar as this one and all the clues being very confusing, being able to guess the real identity of the singer behind the Baby Alien mask was like trying to catch lightning in a bottle. Sanchez threw the judges and the fans further off-course when he put on a fake Eastern European accent. None of the show’s panellists figured out that it was Sanchez. Only Guest panellist Joel McHale came closest at first, name-checking Tom Brady, before going with actor Eric Bana as his pick.

How did Mark Sanchez pull off the Baby Alien disguise?

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Sanchez revealed that the weight of the costume for Baby Alien on Masked Singer was nearly 40 pounds. It often put a lot of pressure on the wearer’s upper chest and lower back area. During his practice sessions, the 33-year-old Sanchez would often start by getting a bit winded and exhausted before singing to emulate what his experience would be like on stage, wearing the costume. He also wore a really heavy backpack to practice at home and put some dumbbells in it and made it 35 to 40 pounds.

Source: Mark Sanchez (Instagram)

Mark Sanchez also revealed that he had employed some of the skills he learned after a decade playing for the NFL, in order to prepare for the singing reality show. He would often review his past performances to prepare for the forthcoming ones. Then he would compartmentalize each thing, whether it’s the choreography, or the singing part or the puppeteering and work on mastering individual skills before syncing them all together.

Image Source: Stills from The Masked Singer (Official YouTube channel)

