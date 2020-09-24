Who Is Dragon On 'The Masked Singer'? Find Details About The Recently Evicted Singer

'The Masked Singer' season four has started and the singing reality show is witnessing high attention from the viewers. One specific reason was due to Dragon’s eviction on the recent episode. As the elimination revealed the identity of The Dragon, many might be yet to catch up on the news. So for people are still wondering, “Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?” and wanting to know more. Read on to find out.

Also Read | BTS Boyband Pens Down A Note For Singer Halsey As She Features In 2020 TIME100 List

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?

After The Dragon’s eviction, it was revealed that The Masked Singer was Busta Rhymes, the 90s and early 2000s hit rapper and producer. Looking back on his career and personal life, Busta Rhymes was actually known by the name Trevor George Smith Jr by birth. He is a rapper by profession. His singing and rapping career can be traced back to 1990 when he first started working with Charlie Brown. Busta is not only a rapper but also a record producer, record executive as well as an actor. He is specifically popular for his speed-bar-spitting techniques as well as an eccentric fashion sense.

Busta Rhymes’ stage name was given to him by Chuck D of Public Enemy. Busta’s music has received many recognitions including 12 Grammy Award Nominations so far. Over the years, Busta Rhymes has released studio albums, single tracks as well as EP’s. Some of his works include Anarchy, Genesis, It Ain't Safe No More..., The Big Bang and so on.

Dragon on The Masked Singer takeaways from the show

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Busta Rhymes revealed why he opted to appear in the show in the first place. He revealed that the production was ‘professional and quite impressive’. The concept of being in a mask encouraged him in participating. He was a fan of the show for the past three seasons and watched it with his kids. It was a 'splendid experience' for Busta Rhymes, as per the interview.

Also Read | Masked Singer Season 4: Here Are The Costumes From The Show This Season

'The Masked Singer' show's eliminations so far

Busta Rhymes was the first one’s to get eliminated on season four of The Masked Singer. The show has more contestants who will be further raising curiosity levels amid viewers and judges. The show is currently filmed in Hollywood following all protocols of safety, as per the interview of Busta. However, Busta ‘hates' he has to perform in less audience and hopes things would go back to normal soon as per his interview with EW.

The Masked Singer Season 4 to witness Busta Rhymes’ return?

Busta Rhymes is releasing an album after a hiatus of 11 years. The singer revealed during the interview that fans can expect the new album anytime soon. The album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is in the production stage as per the rapper. He also added that the release date will be announced next week. He also reinforced that if possible he would love to come back to The Masked Singer.

Watch snippets of Dragon on The Masked Singer

Also Read | David Warner's Daughter Becomes 'The Masked Singer' In Cute Video: Watch

Also Read | Singer Aditya Narayan Reveals Why He Is Under 'House Arrest'; Check Out His Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.