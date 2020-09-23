Singer Aditya Narayan Reveals Why He Is Under 'House Arrest'; Check Out His Post

The Mera Naam Kizzie singer Aditya Narayan posted an Instagram update today stating that he is currently under house arrest at his home. The singer was last seen as the host of Indian Idol and recently released his own track titled Main Dooba Rahoon. Take a look at the post that Aditya Narayan shared today.

ALSO READ| Udit Narayan’s New Music Video 'Tere Bagair' Ft. Aditya Narayan Out Now On YouTube

Aditya Narayan under 'house arrest'

Singer Aditya Narayan recently shared an Instagram post stating that he is currently under house arrest as his neighbours were tested COVID positive. He also indicated to his fans that even though the country is currently unlocking the states one by one, the COVID situation doesn't seem like it will be ending completely any time soon. He captioned his post as, "Under house arrest. Neighbour tested COVID +ve. Stay safe everyone this is far from over".

ALSO READ| Is Neha Kakkar Hinting About A Lockdown Wedding With Her Recent Story?

Udit Narayan's song Tere Bagair featuring Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan, recently released his first song as a solo artist after decades of his career being a playback singer. The song is titled Tere Bagair and features son Aditya in the music video. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and the music for the song has been composed by Shreyas Puranik.

Prashant Ingole has penned the lyrics for the song and Eeshan Tripathi and Shamita Bhatkar are the music producers of the song. The song features Aditya Narayan, who is also the associate director and producer of the song. The music video has been directed by Gaurav C Bhat and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati.

Aditya Narayan recently sang a song for Dil Bechara, and as far as the reports in July are to be considered, he is roped in as the host for Indian Idol season 12 as well. Indian Idol 12 is the 12th season of the singing competition show where Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are the judges.

Indian Idol was also in news the last season of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's rumoured relationship as well. Aditya Narayan is currently enjoying the success of his latest song Main Dooba Rahoon that he released during lockdown as an independent music track.

ALSO READ| Aditya Narayan Calls Independent Music 'unconditional', Says 'there Are No Barriers'

ALSO READ| Aditya Narayan Sings A Soulful Song At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Promo Image courtesy: Aditya Narayan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.