Dexter Returns For A Limited Showtime Series, Michael C Hall To Return As Serial Killer

Famous serial killer Dexter Morgan is all set to mark his return in 2021 with a limited series of 10 episodes on Showtime. Breaking the news on October 15, the official Twitter handle of Dexter shared a ten-second-long teaser. Interestingly, the teaser also read, "Being away has been murder / Dexter Returns". Later, Showtime also re-shared the teaser and called it a "killer news".

Within a few hours, fans of the series took to the comments section to express their excitement. A user wrote, "you have been killing it with programming lately! Dexter’s return is good" while another asserted, "OMG OMG OMG... When is this happening?? Best news evar!". Interestingly, within a few hours, the teaser-video has managed to garner more than 3.6M views along with over two hundred re-tweets; and is still counting.

On the other side, as per Variety, Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime, announced the network is reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series that will "once again bring together" the lead actor Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips. Gary stated, "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago". Meanwhile, further details, including casting and plot information, have not yet been revealed.

Dexter ending

Coming to the ending of the series, it saw Dexter, who had planned to flee Miami for a fresh start with his love and fellow serial killer Hannah McKay and his son Harrison, reacting to his sister Debra being shot while she was in pursuit of another serial killer named the Brain Surgeon. The incident left Debra on life support in a hospital. Later, Dexter killed the Brain Surgeon before taking Debra out of the hospital. With his sister's dead body, Dexter sailed out into the water as a brutal hurricane touched down.

Meanwhile, Hannah was seen boarding a plane with Harrison. It was later revealed that Dexter's boat was found destroyed, and he was presumed dead. However, before the credits appeared, viewers saw Dexter working as a lumberjack in an unknown location.

