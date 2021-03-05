Who Is Hwang Hyunjin Dating? Stray Kids Rapper Continues To Make Headlines

Stray Kids is a popular k-pop boy band that comes under one of the biggest record label agencies in South Korea i.e. JYP Entertainment. Rapper Hyunjin was only 18 when he debuted with the other members and has been under the spotlight ever since. This also includes his personal life that has been a topic of interest lately. Who is Hwang Hyunjin's girlfriend? Let's find out.

Who is Hwang Hyunjin dating?

In November 2020, a website called Channel 34 News published an article that pretty confidently suggested that Hwang Hyunjin is dating another k-pop idol called Yang Jeongin. This piece of news spread like a wildfire on social media and made many ears perk up for more details. It was soon found out that the website is a parody channel that allows people to create pranks and publish fake stories.

The rumours were quickly cleared but this didn't stop fans from starting investigations of their own. As of now, there's no known news of him being romantically involved with someone but as a public figure, he's no stranger to such rumours and has been linked with several celebrities from several girl groups including Minnie from (G)I-DLE. Another set of fans believe that he's quite young to handle such rumours and must be given his privacy.

For those who are not familiar, dating scandals are a no-no in the industry as many fans count on their favourite idols being single. Yet, this toxic culture has never been fully addressed by the fraternity, who have, in fact, indirectly encouraged this behaviour by adding a dating ban under their contract. As improbable as it may seem, many fans threaten to stop following a certain band if they find out a member from it is dating. With the global domination of K-pop, this toxic culture has only aggravated and its taming seems unlikely.

Hyunjin recently made headlines for an apology note he released after his past incidences of bullying came to light. An anonymous classmate, who was a victim of the bullying, took to social media and revealed his experience of trauma and resentment. JYP soon confirmed that the piece of news was true and that Hyunjin personally met up with his classmate to apologise. They further added in their official statement that Hyunjin will be withdrawing from the group activities temporarily to self-reflect.

