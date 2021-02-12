Song Kang Ho Mistakenly Credited As The Cast Member Of Netflix's 'Love Alarm'; Fans React

South Korea's popular search engine NAVER accidentally credited Parasite actor Song Kang Ho in the credits of Netflix's Love Alarm season 2. The mistake happened with crediting the male lead, Song Kang. With names of both actors almost similar, the goof-up became a topic of humour amongst the netizens. The fans started making light of the situation. Instantly Twitter and other social media sites were filled with the screenshot of the incorrect credits from the Korean website.

According to allkpop, Netflix Korea soon issued a statement saying, "We have noticed the error. We will fix the cast list accordingly." Netizens had their share of fun in the meanwhile. Take a look at the tweets:

Hahahahahahaha song kang you looks different

Song kang ho love alarm? 🤣 https://t.co/HmUvm2giDT — Half Moon🌙 (@HalfMoonaa) February 12, 2021

Song Kang Ho 😭😭😭😂😂 Please edit 😭 https://t.co/UmzMZMSDt5 — 🦆오리 - D-3🌕🌊 (@wowhellosohyun) February 12, 2021

Love Alarm season 2's cast

Love Alarm is based on a popular webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye Young. The drama follows the story of a technology that notifies you when a person within a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for you. Netflix's Love Alarm season 2 will see the cast of season 1 reprising their roles. Kim So Hyun, Song Kang and Jung Ga Ram will be seen gracing the screens once again in the drama series. Season 1 of the show premiered on August 22, 2019, on Netflix.

Parasite Cast

Parasite is 2019 South Korean black comedy movie that won Best Film at the Oscars. The success of the film led to the global recognition for the Parasite cast that consists of Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jeun Eun, and Jang Hye Jin among others. The Korean language movie tells the story of a poor family that makes schemes to dupe a much richer family. What happens after those misadventures form the crux of the story.

Parasite cast members had acted in several movies and dramas before, but it was only after the release of the multiple Academy award-winning film they became household names worldwide. Park So Dam has appeared in the Netflix drama Record of Youth. Choi Woo Shik has appeared in movies like The Divine Fury, Train to Busan.

Love Alarm season 2's release

Netflix's Love Alarm season 2 will release in 2021. The exact release date has now been announced yet. The show was originally slated to release in 2020, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Love Alarm season 2's cast featured in an official video to announce the new season. Watch the video here:

