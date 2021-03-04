'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-Kyun To Star In Korean Webtoon Adaptation Of 'Dr Brain'

South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun, who played the snobbish patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the Best Picture Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), is set to headline the live-action series adaptation of the Korean webtoon Dr Brain. Lee Sun-Kyun's latest film will be one of many South Korean content to be introduced to international audiences as Apple TV+'s first Korean-language show.

Kim Jee-Woon has signed on to write, direct and exec produce the Apple TV+ show. He has directed several feature films like I Saw The Devil, The Age of Shadows and The Last Stand, which was Jee-Woon's Hollywood directorial debut starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Read on to know more about Lee Sun-Kyun's role as Dr Brain in the upcoming Korean series.

Lee Sun Kyun as Dr Brain in upcoming Apple TV+ Korean series

Sun-Kyun has been officially cast in the upcoming series Dr Brain as the titular character. The Parasite star is well known for appearing in films like romantic comedy Paju (2009), All About My Wife (2012) and action thriller A Hard Day (2014). He gained critical acclaim for his performance as Mr Park Dong-ik in Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite, which became the first foreign film to win the Best Picture award at 92nd Academy Awards in the year 2020.

According to Variety, Dr Brain follows the life of a man who is obsessed with figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. After his family dies in a tragic accident, he uses his skills to access his wife's brain, hoping to uncover the mystery behind what actually happened to his family and why. The series is currently in production in South Korea. So far, Sun Kyun is the only confirmed cast member of Dr Brain.

Samuel Yeunju Ha, who executive produced Kim's film Illang: The Wolf Brigade, will also executive produce the series. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, with Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong executive producing for Kakao Entertainment. Korea-based Bound Entertainment will produce along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.

