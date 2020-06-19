Fortnite Net Worth: How Much Does Battle Royale Franchise Earns?

With the debut of every latest season on Fortnite, brings upon a replenished excitement among fans to see what the Battle Royale game has in store for them. This time around, Fortnite introduced its Chapter 2 Season 3 which is being loved by ardent fans of the game. Since the game is freely available to install and play from Epic Games, many fans reportedly wonder if and how Fortnite generates any revenue. Read below to know how the vibrant Battle Royale game by Epic Games cashes in -

Fortnite net worth details

Image courtesy - Official Fortnite Season 3 banner

Fortnite was initially released back in early 2017, the game had already celebrated 1 million players till August 2017. Now, the game has become a global phenomenon that is enjoyed by gamers belonging to various age groups, as seen in the latest game streaming trend on various platforms like Twitch and YouTube. As per reports, till 2019, the game had brought $1.8 billion in revenue, making it the highest-earning game of 2019. Though this number is lower than what Fortnite earned in 2018 ($2.4 billion), it is still almost $200 million more than the nearest competition given by Nexon's Dungeon Fighter Online. As of 2020, Fortnite franchise is estimated to be worth $2 billion, the figure is also likely to increase with the debut of the latest season.

The revenue may have dipped from 2018 but is expected to make a stronger comeback in 2020. To date, Fortnite has over 350 million registered players, with players in April 2020 spending over 3.2 billion hours in gameplay. Whereas, 2020 is expected to be one of the biggest years for online and premium games with $19.8 billion revenue already generated overall under the first six months of the year. On the other hand, Fortnite's developer and parent company Epic Games is estimated to be worth between $15-$18 billion.

The co-founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney has a reported net worth of $4.5 billion. He also made it to the Forbes 400 list for the first time in 2019. Sweeney was placed at the 150th spot and is considered to be one of the most influential and wealthy personalities of America.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.