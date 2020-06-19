'Penguin' Cast: From Keerthy Suresh To Linga, Here's The Surprising Net Worth Of The Cast

Penguin is one of the latest movies that has released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been received well by fans and critics alike. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the movie.

Keerthy Suresh’s net worth

Keerthy Suresh has portrayed the character of Rhythm in the movie Penguin. The actor is very popular in the south Indian film industry and has appeared in movies like Remo, Mahanati, Nenu Sailaja, Nenu Local, Bairavaa. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $2 million, which is around Rs 15 crores. Reportedly, she charges Rs 1 crore for every film. She also endorses several brands and charges money for appearing in events and ceremonies.

Linga’s net worth

Actor Linga has portrayed the character of Raghu in the film Penguin. He is known for his roles in movies like Sindhubaadh, Hara Hara Mahadevaki. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is under observation as he keeps his personal life private. Hence it is unknown how many assets he owns either.

Madhampatty Rangaraj’s net worth

Madhampatty Rangaraj portrayed the character of Gautam in the film Penguin. Apart from this, the actor has been seen in Mehandi Circus. The net worth of the actor according to a media portal is around Rs 50 lakh, however, since the actor keeps his personal life private, his assets are not known.

Master Advaith’s net worth

Master Advaith has portrayed the character of Ajay in the film Penguin. This is the debut film of the actor. The net worth of Master Advaith has not yet been released to the public.

Details of the film Penguin

Penguin is written and directed by Eashwar Kartic, making it his directorial debut. The movie starring Keerthy Suresh revolves around the kidnapping of a child and shows the struggles and agony of a mother. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Penguin/ Amazon Prime

