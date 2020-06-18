As Bigg Boss Tamil's Vanitha Vijayakumar Is All Set To Marry, Take A Look At Her Net Worth

Vanitha Vijayakumar is a popular actor who has featured in multiple Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu language films. She was also a fan favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Vanitha Vijaykumar is now all set to tie the knot for the third time with filmmaker Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar also has an impressive net worth that she garnered thanks to her stunning film and TV career. Here is a look at her net worth, career, and personal life.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's net worth and career

Vanitha Vijayakumar first made her debut opposite Vijay in the Tamil film, Chandralekha (1995). She then made her Malayalam debut in the film, Hitler Brothers (1997). Vanitha Vijayakumar also made her Telugu debut in the 1999 movie Devi. The actor first featured on TV in Tamil show AVM-in Galatta Sirippu (2000).

Vanitha Vijayakumar quit the film industry after her first marriage to Akash. However, after her divorce with Akash in 2007, Vanitha Vijayakumar made a comeback on the small screen, featuring in Sunday Samayal and Sakthi Kodu. After her second separation in 2012, Vanitha Vijayakumar again made a brief comeback in the film industry. In 2013, she featured in two Tamil films, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren and Summa Nachunu Irukku.

In 2015, she starred in, produced, and wrote the Tamil comedy film, MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal. Vanitha Vijayakumar recently became a prominent figure in the South Indian Entertainment Industry after she featured in the 2019 hit reality TV show, Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Though she was evicted on Day 84, Vanitha Vijayakumar managed to garner a huge fan following thanks to her charm and on-screen presence.

According to various portals, Vanitha Vijayakumar's net worth is estimated to be around $1-5 million. In INR, her net worth is around ₹7.63 crores. Most of her earnings are through sponsorships and TV appearances.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's to marry filmmaker Peter Paul

Vanitha Vijayakumar met Peter Paul when she need help setting up her YouTube channel. In her above post, Vanitha Vijayakumar revealed that she and Peter Paul became close friends almost instantly. She also added that she accepted his marriage proposal after getting the approval of her children.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

[Promo From Vanitha Vijayakumar Instagram]

