Who Is Lips On The Masked Singer? See The Celebrity Behind The Mask

In the November 4 episode of The Masked Singer, fans were introduced to group C. However the episode also saw one of the popular masked singer's unmasking. The Squiggly Monster became the sixth singer this season to be unmasked. But, even before the Squiggly Monster’s unmasking shocked the fans, it was Lips on the Masked Singer season 4 who dazzled both judges and fans with her unmasking. Read on to find out who is Lips on The Masked Singer:

Who is Lips on The Masked Singer?

Lips on The Masked Singer was none other than the chatty American talk show host, Wendy Williams. Lips on the show were one of the easiest masked singers to identify. Two judges, Nicole Scherzinger, 42, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, 47, having guessed her identity early. 57-year-old Wendy Williams also got eliminated after her first song.

Despite her early exit from the show, when Wendy appeared in a recent Fox musical game show, she stated that she had thoroughly enjoyed her appearance. She also revealed that the experience was 'frightening but fun'. Williams, who was born in New Jersey, stated that she was quick to respond when the show called. She stated that The Masked Singer was a first-class show and she would be a fool to turn down such a great opportunity. In another interview with People Magazine, Wendy Williams stated that the song that she had sung, was the one she already liked. She had not opted for vocal training.

Squiggly Monster on Masked Singer season 4 was Bob Saget all along

The Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer was none other than Bob Saget. This was revealed in the November 4 episode of the show. This makes a lot of sense as the clues called him both a "father figure and a scoundrel." Bob Saget is often known for his not-so-PG comedy in real life. However, it appears as though Bob Saget had not been very good at masking his personality, as his unmasking didn’t come quite as a shock to everybody.

Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke had both guessed that Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer Season 4 could indeed be Saget. The first impression guesses also include Ken Jeong guessing it was Fabio and Nicole Scherzinger went with "one of the Ying Yang Twins”. But guest panellist Wayne Brady agreed with the Saget guess, and of course, he was correct.

