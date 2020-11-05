The Masked Singer's Squiggly Monster Bids Adieu To The Show; Former Contestant Unmasked

The latest episode of Fox's singing reality TV show, The Masked Singer saw the elimination of Squiggly Monster. The former contestant performed a classic by Rolling Stones titled Satisfaction on the Wednesday night episode, but unfortunately ended up bidding adieu to the show. However, if you're wondering who is Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer, then read on to get all the details about the contestant and his elimination from the reality TV show.

The Masked Singer's Squiggly Monster was none other than 'Bob Saget'

On November 4, 2020's episode of The Masked Singer, Squiggly Monster was the contestant who got eliminated and thus, the personality behind the costume was revealed to the masses in yesterday's episode. While judge Nicole Scherzinger had guessed the contestant under the big and furry costume of Squiggly Monster to be Gary Cole, judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg rightly guessed Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster. Watch the unmasking of Bob on The Masked Singer's latest episode below:

Later, in an interview with Variety post-elimination, the American stand-up comedian Bob Saget opened up about his elimination and the experience of being a part of the show. Bob told the magazine that he wanted to keep going and also expressed thinking he deserved it. However, the TV host added revealing his voice cracked a bit and thus the audience voted him out. He continued saying he is one of those people who accepts the result when the audience tells him he's not coming back.

Shedding some light on his experience as the Squiggly Monster, Bob stated that nothing, including air, was coming in or going out of his gigantic costume. He also revealed that his costume was the hardest part of it all. Elaborating more about the same, the 64-year-old added he could not see, so the crew had to hold his hand. Furthermore, he shared that his hand also couldn't be found because the upper claws of his costume comprised lobster claws while the lower ones comprised filament.

Talking about his costume, The Grammy Award-winning comedian described it as a colourful crab that represented all the creatures of planet Earth. However, Bob now joins previously eliminated contestants on this season including Lips (Wendy Williams), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Dragon (Busta Rhymes) and Gremlin (Mickey Rourke).

