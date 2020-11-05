Who Is Squiggly Monster On The Masked Singer? See The Celebrity Behind The Mask

In the November 4th episode of The Masked Singer, fans were introduced to group C. However the episode also saw one of the popular masked singer’s unmasking. The Squiggly Monster became the sixth singer this season to be unmasked. Many fans were left extremely shocked to see who the singer behind the Monster outfit was. Read on to find out who is Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer:

Who is Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer?

Here were the Squiggly Monster clues

"It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto.”

Clues: He's a father figure and a scoundrel, a worrywart, and a maniac. Yarn and chocolate chip cookies. He's easy on the eyes.

The Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer is none other than Bob Saget. This makes a lot of sense as the clues called him both a "father figure and a scoundrel." Bob Saget is often known for his not-so-PG comedy in real life. However, it appears as though Bob Saget had not been very good at masking his personality, as his unmasking didn’t come quite as a shock to everybody.

Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke had both guessed that Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer Season 4 could indeed be Saget. The first impression guesses also include Ken Jeong guessing it was Fabio and Nicole Scherzinger went with "one of the Ying Yang Twins”. But guest panellist Wayne Brady agreed with the Saget guess, and of course, he was correct.

After his unmasking, the 64-year-old stand-up comedian revealed that Jeong had been texting him, asking if he wanted to come by the show. Initially, Saget had to pretend he was too busy but had eventually come around to the idea. With The Masked Singer having completed a good chunk of the season, Mushroom, Broccoli, and Jellyfish all remain in Group C and it is still unclear who they are. They are soon set to Popcorn, Sun, Snow Owls, Crocodile, Seahorse, Whatchamacallit and Serpent in the next rounds of competition.

