'The Masked Singer' Identity: Who Is The Mushroom On 'The Masked Singer'?

Singing reality show The Masked Singer is currently one of the most-watched shows. The Masked Singer is making sure that fans stay excited to know about the identity behind the costumes. The show reveals the identity of a contestant if they are eliminated or win the show. Ever since The Masked Singer’s Mushroom character was introduced, fans have been curious to know about who is The Mushroom on The Masked Singer. For all the people who are wondering the identity of Mushroom on Masked Singer, here is everything you need to know about it.

Clues about Masked Singer's Mushroom

According to a report by Woman’s Day, there have been some clues about the identity of Mushroom on Masked Singer. The clues range from the singer's career and several Hamilton puns. Here is a look at the clues according to the report.

This contestant’s career started underground

Hot Dogs

A red jello brain

The celebrity contestant has turned a hobby into a career

The contestant helps others grow

Several Hamilton puns

In the second clue package, there were lots of Mean Girls clues too.

Who is The Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

Billy Porter

Last year, several fans thought that the man behind Leopard is actually Billy Porter and this season, fans have been confident that The Masked Singer’s Mushroom is Billy Porter. The report mentions that the clues have suggested towards The Mushroom being someone from the LGBTQ+ community. Billy Porter also fits perfect in the Hot Dog clue because of his controversial opinion of Hot Dog being a sandwich. He has also sung with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton.

I think Billy Porter is the Mushroom on The Masked singer — Teresa Dove (@tetedove) November 5, 2020

I think the Mushroom is Billy Porter #maskedsinger — Ms_Krista (@Ms_Krista) November 5, 2020

Billy Porter are you the mushroom on the masked singer??? — lisa frazier (@lisafra07297953) November 5, 2020

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall has featured in a Parody video of Mean Girls. He has also tried his luck for American Idol in the past as another clue hints at. The report further mentioned Hamilton had inspired him in writing his album Straight Outta Oz. Apart from all this, many fans believed that they heard his voice when they saw The Mushroom’s performance on the show.

OMG THE MUSHROOM IS TODRICK HALL #maskedsinger #TheMaskedSinger — Cyanna Tinkerbell (@cya_shirley) November 5, 2020

I’m think Mushroom might be Todrick Hall. He tried out for American Idol, which fits one clue from last week. And there’s this #Maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/rHQctnCrrU — Marianne (@lovely_marianne) November 5, 2020

Jordan Fisher

According to a report by Gold Derby, a lot of people are convinced that the celebrity behind Mushroom on Masked Singer is Jordan Fisher. A lot of people have left comments on The Masked Singer’s Instagram page, saying that it is Jordan Fisher. He also had a year-long stint in Hamilton. Another clue hints at turning a hobby into a career. Jordan Fisher boasts of half a million fans on Twitch for his gaming skills. He is also an entrepreneur who sells merchandise including hats.

Image Credits: The Masked Singer Instagram

