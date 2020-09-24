Who Is Popcorn On 'The Masked Singer' Season 4? Is It Tina Turner, Cyndi Or Mary?

The Masked Singer is one of America’s eccentric singing reality shows and its season 4 is currently airing now. The season premiered on September 23. The celebrity judges include Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong, who were all seated six feet apart as it was filmed during the pandemic. The Masked Singer makers have listed out all the masked contestants on the show and the clues of each masked singer are out as well. Currently, many people have been curious to know about the popcorn costume. Read on to know what the audience thinks about who the popcorn on the Masked Singer season 4 could be.

Who is popcorn on the Masked Singer?

According to netizens, the masked singer in the Popcorn costume could be either Tina Turner or Cyndi Lauper, or Mary J. Blige. Fans have been guessing the identity of the popcorn on the Masked Singer after she gave her performance singing What About Us by Pink. However, the fans got confused when she talked in a strong New York accent thinking that she might be Cyndi Lauper. While some fans agreed with judge Nicole when she thought that the masked singer was Mary J. Blige. However, Jenny Mccarthy guessed that the singer might be Tina Turner according to the clues that the masked singer gave on the show. The masked singer went on to describe herself as “just like popcorn, I can be quite buttery at times. Very salty but also very sweet.” The true identity of the masked singer is not revealed yet and she has survived the first week of the show, and the fans would get to see more of her performances until her true identity is revealed.

The popcorn is gotta be tina turner, She is incredible #TheMaskedSinger. pic.twitter.com/36Vhr9MxX1 — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) September 24, 2020

Popcorn had a strong New York accent. I'm thinking Cyndi Lauper #TheMaskedSinger — JudyK (@jmkoehler61) September 24, 2020

Mary J Blige is a good guess for Popcorn #TheMaskedSinger — Terrance Gray (@whitedrgn1975) September 24, 2020

Masked Singer season 4 costumes

The Masked Singer Season 4 has some of the most exciting costumes ever seen on the show. On its official Instagram handle, the showrunners recently revealed the list of their 16 masked singers. The show currently airs on Fox. The list of masked singers includes Popcorn, Giraffe, Broccolli, Jellyfish, Serpent, Dragon, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Whatchamacallit, Sun, Crocodile, Gremlin, Mushroom, Baby Alien, Snow Owls, and Seahorse.

