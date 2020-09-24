'The Masked Singer': Netizens Heart 'sank' After Tina Turner Trends On Twitter; Here's Why

The Masked Singer is officially back and in its fourth season, and one of the costumes is the Popcorn Mask. The singer went on to describe herself as “just like popcorn, I can be quite buttery at times. Very salty but also very sweet.” And soon enough the judges went on to guess that the Popcorn girl is Tine Turner. And seems like it is not just the judges, even fans took to Twitter to tweet that 'What's Love Got To Do With It' singer is under the Popcorn costume.

Netizens went on to trend Tina Turner on Twitter as they agreed with the guess and are also very excited about the iconic singer to be on the show. Some of the users went on to comment on all things nice and happy, while some of the users still could not believe as they went on to question the singer asking her the same.

One of the users wrote, “Tina Turner is in the Popcorn costume”, while the other one tweeted, “Popcorn mask is Tina Turner!!!” take a look at a few comments below.

Im calling it now... #PopcornMask is Tina Turner!!! Proud Merry Go Round? Okay! #TheMaskedSinger — DOC ✊🏾 #BLM #FNLradio (@mrdoc) September 24, 2020

Popcorn on #TheMaskedSinger talks like Cyndi Lauper and sings like Tina Turner. What a combo. — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 24, 2020

I am very confident in my guess that Tina Turner is Popcorn #TheMaskedSinger — Techno Dragon (@TechnoDragon_) September 24, 2020

However, after a few fans went on to trend Tina Turner on Twitter commenting on all things nice, some were not aware of why the singer is trending and went on to guess the worse. Netizens went all out to tweet asking if the singer is okay and is nothing has happened to her. And later getting to know that she’s fine, netizens were relieved and expressed their happiness on the microblogging site.

Some of the users wrote saying not to make anyone trend during the COVID situation, while some said that they were so relieved after knowing that the singer was okay. Take a look at a few comments from concerned netizens.

Had to make sure Tina Turner is alright because she was trending (she is fine).



2020, you've taken enough, you're NOT taking Tina Turner! pic.twitter.com/RiiZNg77Rh — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) September 24, 2020

Y’all can’t just make Tina Turner trend without saying something first. SHIT. pic.twitter.com/GORMbZemnW — PapaV (@VidraJones) September 24, 2020

Me opening Twitter to see Tina Turner trending. 2020 better don't! pic.twitter.com/0YZ8sjkDDL — Brent Morton (@Cuisinart1965) September 24, 2020

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Tina Turner is okay.



pic.twitter.com/Vci5375chx — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 24, 2020

I saw Tina Turner trending and thought the worst. She’s alright. pic.twitter.com/37FBUNJ7jI — 🙋🏽‍♀️Sylvia Smith (@SylSmith05) September 24, 2020

Y'all please don'e EVER make Tina Turner trend without a full explanation again!! Dang, Twitter! pic.twitter.com/hz6Dd1SSHr — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 24, 2020

About 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer is one of America’s kookiest singing reality show’s and its season 4 premiered on September 23, 2020. The Masked Singer Season 4 is much like the previous seasons of the show with host Nick Cannon setting things off on a big note. The only distinct thing about this season is that celebrity judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong all sat six feet apart to keep safe in the studio as the show was shot during the pandemic.

