Who Is Trippie Redd's Ex-girlfriend Ayleks? The Duo's Relationship & Other Details

Trippie Redd, a rapper who is best known for songs like Love Scars and Dark Knight Dummo, began dating fellow rapper Ayleks in 2018. Redd first posted a picture of himself and Ayleks on Instagram in April 2018, revealing his new girlfriend to the public. Here’s all you need to know about Trippie Redd’s ex-girlfriend Ayleks.

Who is Trippie Redd’s ex-girlfriend Ayleks?

Trippie Redd's ex-girlfriend Ayleks met the rapper on Instagram. Trippie Redd described his first-time “meeting” with Ayleks in an interview with Montreality released in May 2018. He said that when he first saw her on Instagram, he instantly sent a text to her. He then explained the first time they met in person, including how Ayleks was hard to approach.

In the same interview, Trippie Redd’s ex-girlfriend went on to say that the most romantic thing that he had ever done to her was buying her a $5,000 handbag.

Ayleks, also known by the name Angvish, is a rapper by profession. She is based out of Brooklyn, New York City. The rapper is best known for her single No Feels that was all about her break up with Trippie Redd.

Trippie Redd and Alyeks broke up in 2018 itself. Recently, in January 2020, there were speculation of the rapper getting back together with his ex Aleyks. This was because of a video shared by Trippie Red. In the video, Ayleks was seen whining to the track and not necessarily clarifying why she was doing so.

Also Read| Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne pay heartfelt tributes to Kobe Bryant at NBA All Star

Trippie Redd fans are confused about a few things right now. Firstly, why would the rapper post a video of his ex-girlfriend dancing along to one of his newer records? Second, why is Ayleks liking said post? Third, are they getting back together? People just aren't sure what's going on and Trippie Redd isn't down to provide any answers, leaving the post captionless. On the work front, Ayleks last released her single titled No Fux.

Also Read| Baroness Warsi backs British rapper for calling Boris Johnson 'racist'

Also Read| Rapper Pop Smoke’s family to hold a private funeral in Brooklyn: reports

Also Read| Conor McGregor spills beans on his nickname 'Notorious', mentions rapper Notorious B.I.G

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.