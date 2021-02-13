Vin Diesel To Taylor Swift: Check Out Top Celebrity Instagram Posts Of This Week

Hollywood has been stirring some of the most entertaining, shocking and engaging news on social media. Some of the top newsmakers of the week include celebs like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Vin Diesel. Let’s have a look at the top social media posts of Hollywood that made headlines this week.

Top 10 Instagram Posts of the Week

Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 Trailer

We got to see the trailers of many upcoming Hollywood movies thanks to the Superbowl 2021 Commercials. The trailer that made news the most and left the fans excited was none other than Vin Diesel's superhit franchise Fast and Furious movie titled F9: The Fast Saga. Vin Diesel released the trailer on Instagram with the caption "Family, Always...#F9 #Fatherhood #FastSaga" The trailer has over 9.6 million views on his page.

Justin Timberlake's Apology

Justin Timberlake through a post on Instagram wrote an apology note to ex Britney Spears. He apologised for abusing his male privilege after publicly blaming her for their break up and using his 'heartbreak' to promote his music. He also apologized to Janet Jackson for tearing off her costume at the 2004 Super Bowl to expose her breast, in what they said was an accident at the time but for which she was crucified.

Taylor Swift's Tweet

Taylor Swift's tweet took the internet by the storm leaving her fans surprised and hyped up. Taylor Swift on February 11 took to her social media page to announce that she will be releasing the new version of her album 'Fearless' which will have Taylor's version of the 26 songs including 6 new never before heard songs.

Esme Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse

Esme Bianco on February 12 took to Instagram to publicly reveal the name of her abuser. She accused singer Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse and called him a "serial predator."

Kim Kardashian Slams Trolls

Kim Kardashian posted a story on Instagram slamming the people who trolled North west's painting skills in the landscape portrait that Kim proudly showed off to the world. North's painting was ridiculed and became a meme online as social media users disputed that a seven-year-old could possibly have produced such a skilled work of art.

The Rock's Adorable Post for her Daughter

Dwayne Johnson aka the rock melted hearts with his adorable post dedicated to his daughter. He said, "Every man wants a son but every man needs a daughter." The post has garnered more than 60k likes in under 24 hours.

Chrissy Teigen's Emotional Letter

Chrissy Teigen on February 7, shared a picture on Instagram that was clicked when she was 10 weeks pregnant with her son Jack whom she lost due to a miscarriage. In the letter, she writes how much she misses Jack and how she is grateful to her family and friends for their constant support.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Audio Snippet from her Book

Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' released on February 9. A day prior to the release of her ook, Priyanka shared an audio snippet from her book on Instagram in which she talks about how a known film director has humiliated her for her physical appearance at the very beginning of her career.

Jojo Siwa Makes Her Relationship Instagram Official

Jojo Siwa made her relationship official with her girlfriend Kylie on their 1st month anniversary. The Youtuber took to Instagram to publicly wish her girlfriend a very happy anniversary and shared her love of Kylie with her fans and followers.

Courtney Cox Birthday Post for Jennifer Aniston

Courtney Cox shared an adorable post on Instagram wishing her best friend Jennifer Aniston a very happy birthday. The actress revealed that she lovingly calls Jen, Jenny Louise.

