Winter Flower Song Artist Younha Reveals Why She And RM Had To Write The Song Via E-mail

K-pop fans were in for an awesome surprise when BTS leader RM collaborated with Younha to work on the song Winter Flower. The song was released in a moving track from Younha's new mini-album Unstable Mindset. Winter Flower has already enamoured fans of K-pop due to its brilliant music and its beautiful yet sombre lyrics that deal with the importance of mental health. Singer Younha recently revealed that while she and RM wanted to work together on a project for a long time, they could not find the right moment to collaborate. She further reveals some interesting details about how she and the BTS leader worked together to make the song a reality.

Younha reveals why she and RM had to write down Winter Flower's lyrics via E-Mail

As per a recent report by an entertainment portal, Younha wanted to work with BTS leader RM for the longest of time. However, it was only during the conception of Winter Flower that the two decided to collaborate. The reason for this was due to the fact that there was not any music that would have the right topic or synergy, so Younha did not suggest anything. But then the musician Edenary drew her a picture, and she finally sent RM the suggestion.

Younha further revealed that she and RM barely sat together during the making of Winter Flower. She stated that it was not easy to coordinate the timings so they worked on it over the phone. They communicated about the lyrics by exchanging several e-mails with prose. She further added that they praised each other by saying they had fought a good fight.

Younha and RM's hard work has indeed paid off, as the song has undoubtedly become a worldwide phenomenon. Thanks to Winter Flower, Younha has now made history by being the first-ever Korean female vocalist to top the US iTunes Chart. Furthermore, Winter Flower has even outranked Justin Bieber's recently released song,Yummy, on the music charts.

