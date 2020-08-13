TWICE’s Jeongyeon To Not Participate In '2020 Soribada K-Music Awards’ Due To Health Issue

The representative agency of TWICE's Jeongyeon, JYP, revealed in a statement made through the official communication platform TWICE Fan’s that she will not be performing at the 2020 Soribada K-Music Awards. The reason was not clearly stated. However, the agency's last statement mentioned about 'speedy recovery' due to her prevailing health issues. Fans are sending in good wishes to the K-pop idol.

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, Here's What K-pop Celebs Love To Gobble On; Watch Video

TWICE's Jeongyeon was seen sitting during the online concert of the group. The group performed the complete choreographies while Jeongyeon joined from a side stage. The K-pop idol is being treated in a Seoul hospital, as per reports, and will continue treatment until her health condition is better.

TWICE's Jeongyeon had recently shared a picture with the fans

Also Read | BTS' 'In The SOOP' Third Teaser Exhorts Chaos And Laughter With A Bit Of Nature

JYP released the following statement

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We are writing to announce that TWICE's Jeongyeon will not be able to participate in the 2020 Soribada K-Music Awards on which is going to be held on August 13 that is Thursday as per KST. We request the fans to understand the situation. We will do our best for her speedy recovery.

Thank you."

A report in Motto Korea dated June 10 had stated that TWICE's Jeongyeon was suffering from a herniated disc in her neck, which held her back from doing the powerful choreography of the group's several songs. According to reports, she suffered from the injury long back when their MV More and More released. However, JYP is yet to confirm the exact health issue of the singer and dancer of the group.

According to reports, TWICE's fans pointed out that Jeongyeon was missing when the fancams of the idols were released in June. All the members' fancams were released, however, Jeongyeon was missing. Several fans had called out JYP for not giving coverage to the idol. However, JYP released a statement that TWICE's Jeongyeon's health condition was not good and couldn't perform like the rest of the member, thus she and the agency had agreed to not cover her through the fancam recording. This was later confirmed by Jeonhyeon herself. However, fans suggested through posts on social media that she should take rest.

Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Collaboration With Selena Gomez Is Confirmed & Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Also Read | When BTS Was Left Wide-eyed & Shook By Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s Australian Accent; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.