When Billie Eilish Confessed To Being Scared Of Eminem Her Whole Life

Billie Eilish has been an influential musician since the launch of her studio album, Don’t Smile At Me. In one of the interviews Billie had confessed of being scared of the Detroit based rapper, Eminem. Read more to know about Billie Eilish and Eminem.

Billie Eilish talks about Eminem

Billie Eilish had spoken to an entertainment portal and had spoken about her feeling for Eminem. This was when Billie was asked to choose her favourite rapper amongst Childish Gambino or Eminem. To which, Billie replied that she was scared of Eminem her whole life. She continued by saying that she was terrified of him as Eminem freaked her out. Billie Eilish also spoke about the famous discussion of Biggie vs Tupac. To which, Billie said that she feels like Tupac’s vibe is cooler. She says that Biggie’s voice just feels like a big heavy warm blanket on you, which is probably what it feels like if he laid on top of you.

More about Billie Eilish

On the professional end, Billie Eilish was roped in to sing the title song for No Time To Die. Her song has been getting a lot of positive reactions by all her fans. Not only the fans but also a number of known faces of the music industry have appreciated the American singer for the same. Billie also seems excited about her latest collaboration with the James Bond franchise and has shared a Tweet for the same. Her latest album, Live at Third Man Records has also been getting a lot of attention on social media. Fans have been loving her music and it has been dominating the list of top songs around the world.

More about Eminem

On the professional end, Eminem recently released his album, Music To Be Murdered By. Eminem’s latest album has certainly lived up to the Detroit-based rapper’s record by giving his 10th consecutive chart-topping album. From the album, Godzilla has given an outshining performance than other tracks by making it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WRLD have come together for a track. Eminem has brought on a great set of artists for this album. Popular faces like Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson, Paak, Don Toliver, King Crooked and Joell Ortiz have been featured in Eminem’s latest album.

