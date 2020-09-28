Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday: Check Out Rarely-seen Photos Of The Legendary Singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has ruled the music industry with her melodious voice. She marked her Instagram debut on September 30, 2019, and treated her fans with rarely-seen pictures of herself. The ace playback singer has a fanbase with over 3,53,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform and garners numerous likes and comments from her fans. So, on the occasion of her 91st birthday, we have compiled some of Lata Mangeshkar’s best throwback snaps that you must check out right away. Read on:

Lata Mangeshkar's rare photos from her Instagram

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar made her debut on Instagram almost a year ago. Since then, she has been treating her fans and followers with throwback pictures of herself with family, friends, and fellow celebrities, among other people. To mark her 91st birthday, here are Lata Mangeshkar’s unseen photos for you to see:

On the occasion of world photography day, the legendary singer took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures through her official handle on August 19, 2020. Lata Mangeshkar dropped a carousel post featuring the snaps that she clicked. Check out the photo series:

On the death anniversary of playback legend Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to him by sharing old photos through her official social media handle. The singer shared a series of three monochrome pictures on the photo-sharing platform. In the caption accompanying her post, Mangeshkar wrote an emotional note for Mohammad Rafi. She penned, “Aaj Mahan Gayak Mohammed Rafi Sahab ki Punyatithi hai. Main Unki Yaad Ko Vinamra Abhivadan Karti hun. “

Lata Mangeshkar wished for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s good health with a priceless throwback picture. She took to Instagram and shared a monochrome photo of baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms on January 28, 2020. The singer captioned the picture in Devanagari script and wrote, “नमस्कार ऋषिजी.फ़ोटो देखके मुझे बहुत बहुत ख़ुशी हुई. मुझे भी ये फ़ोटो मिल नहीं रही थी। मुझे ये फ़ोटो देखके कृष्णा भाभी और राज साहब की याद आयी.ये फ़ोटो में भाभीने आपको मेरे हाथ में दिया था.आपने सबके साथ साँझा किया ये बहुत अच्छा किया.आपकी सेहत हमेशा अच्छी रहे यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना.”

The previous year, Lata Mangeshkar posted an old monochrome picture while lighting oil lamps. During Diwali 2019, she took to social media and wished her fans and followers during the festive season. The singer wrote, “Namaskar. Aap Sabko Deepavali Aur Laxmi Pujan ki Hardik Shubhkaamanayein.” See photo:

