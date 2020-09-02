Young Thug Was The 'quietest, Best Neighbour', Says Atlanta's Councilman Howard Shook

Young Thug is a popular rapper who is known for his craft. However, recently the celebrity received another feather to his cap of being the "best neighbour". This was told by none other than Atlanta councilman Howard Shook to Reporter Newspaper. Here's what this is about.

Young Thug was Atlanta councilman's best neighbour

Young Thug owned a mansion in Ridgedale Park, Atlanta. However, after two years he sold the place to its current owners who turned it into an Airbnb property. It is a popular location for house parties but also for police complaints.

According to the reports of TMZ, the property had even hosted "the biggest topless pool party". The Atlanta Police Department also has records that the property has been registered under 34 noise complaints and 55 other police calls within a span of eight months, from January to August.

In an interview with Reporter Newspaper of Atlanta, the councilman, Howard Shook said that so far, Young Thug was the "best, quietest neighbour". He also added that if he had known, the rapper would be such an amazing owner, he would have gifted him a 'Bundt cake'. For the present, Shook has filed legislation to ban the short-term rental of single-family properties like this one.

More about Young Thug

In other news, Jeffery Lamar Williams aka Young Thug is one of the most influential artists of his generation. It is said that his music has shaped the contemporary rap scene. The list of Young Thug's songs includes Compensating, This Is America, Dollaz On My Head, Blind, The Fast and the Furious Album and many more. According to celebritynetworth.com, Young Thug's net worth amounts to $8 million approximately.

However, Young Thug seems to have been embroiled in a lot of controversies. Back in 2018, he was charged for possession of weapons. According to reports of Los Angeles AP, he as held for $35,000 bail. The police had found a firearm inside the rapper's car. In 2017, Young Thug was arrested for drug and gun charges in Atlanta. He was also suspected to have had a hand in Lil Wayne's murder along with Birdman.

