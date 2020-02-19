The Debate
Young Thug Receives Backlash After 'intentionally' Misgendering Dwyane Wade's Daughter

Basketball News

Young Thug has received massive backlash from fans on social media after he intentionally misgendered Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade on Twitter. Read on.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Young Thug

American rapper Young Thug has received massive backlash from fans on social media after he intentionally misgendered Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade on Twitter. Zaya Wade, who recently came out as transgender, received support from her father Dwyane Wade and also the LGBTQ+ community. However, Young Thug apparently targetted Zaya Wade on Twitter by calling her 'son' while also adding 'God doesn't make mistakes'.

Dwyane Wade children: NBA star supports daughter's decision

Young Thug and Boosie Badazz target Zaya Wade

"All I wanna say to [Wade's] son is: 'GOD DON'T MAKE MISTAKES'. But hey, live your true self." - Young Thug's (deleted) Twitter post

Young Thug has himself has stirred up controversy in the past when it comes to gender norms. However, his digs at Zaya Wade have not been taken kindly by fans. 

In a similar incident, rapper Boosie Badazz took to social media to call out Zaya Wade in a hateful 'transphobic' rant on Instagram. Badazz also went on to misgender Dwyane Wade's daughter, while claiming 'she is too young to identify her gender'. The rapper also pleaded the former NBA star to prohibit Zaya Wade from undergoing any surgical procedures. 

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on

Social media criticise Young Thug for targetting Dwyane Wade daughter

