Young Thug Receives Backlash After 'intentionally' Misgendering Dwyane Wade's Daughter

American rapper Young Thug has received massive backlash from fans on social media after he intentionally misgendered Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade on Twitter. Zaya Wade, who recently came out as transgender, received support from her father Dwyane Wade and also the LGBTQ+ community. However, Young Thug apparently targetted Zaya Wade on Twitter by calling her 'son' while also adding 'God doesn't make mistakes'.

Dwyane Wade children: NBA star supports daughter's decision

Dwyane Wade on being a supportive parent to his child Zaya: “Once Zaya...first, Zion ... Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her." pic.twitter.com/jXvcbWpubr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 11, 2020

Young Thug and Boosie Badazz target Zaya Wade

"All I wanna say to [Wade's] son is: 'GOD DON'T MAKE MISTAKES'. But hey, live your true self." - Young Thug's (deleted) Twitter post

Young Thug has himself has stirred up controversy in the past when it comes to gender norms. However, his digs at Zaya Wade have not been taken kindly by fans.

In a similar incident, rapper Boosie Badazz took to social media to call out Zaya Wade in a hateful 'transphobic' rant on Instagram. Badazz also went on to misgender Dwyane Wade's daughter, while claiming 'she is too young to identify her gender'. The rapper also pleaded the former NBA star to prohibit Zaya Wade from undergoing any surgical procedures.

Social media criticise Young Thug for targetting Dwyane Wade daughter

First Boosie now Young Thug chimes in on Dwyane’s Wade son transitioning into a female👀 pic.twitter.com/RPV9FTzwEx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) February 19, 2020

Young Thug of all people needs to stay quiet on Zaya Wade. He’s the same one that wanted acceptance to wear skirts and dresses. 😪 pic.twitter.com/2vpUQofIU6 — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) February 19, 2020

Young Thug wear dresses...... But mad at D Wade cuz his kid wear dresses.......... And y'all think he smart for it....... https://t.co/5PggAoi2Zl — Mike Oxmaul (@ForeignMulatto) February 19, 2020

I just really don’t think dwane wade’s daughter should even acknowledge your previous tweet since you’re just an ignorant man with a 3rd grade education level who can’t be understood in ANY of his songs — aneisha (@aneisha99865739) February 19, 2020

