YouTube Rolls Out New Feature To Warn Users Before They Post Hateful & Offensive Comments

In an attempt to prevent bullying and hate on its platform, YouTube has rolled out a new feature that will warn the users before they post any offensive comment. The largest video sharing platform will now prompt the users to be more respectful before they post a comment. Stating that comments play an important role in helping creators connect with their community, YouTube's President of Product Management Johanna Wright Nice said in a blog posted on Mashable the quality of comments is one of the most consistent pieces of feedback YouTube receives from creators.

Google employee Sarah posted on Google Support, "Today we're introducing a new reminder in comments to help encourage respectful interactions. Now on Android, the reminder may pop up before posting a comment that may be offensive to others, giving the commenter the option to reflect before posting".

YouTube rolls out a new feature

Despite the new reminder feature, the users can continue to comment if they want to. Apart from this new reminder feature, YouTube has also made a few updates which will make it a more inclusive platform. The blog posted on Mashable also stated that YouTube will also be testing a new filter in YouTube Studio for inappropriate and hurtful comments. This upcoming filter will automatically hold comments for review so that the content creators on social media platform will not have to read these comments if they are not interested.

YouTube also informed that it will be streamlining the comment moderation tools as well to make the overall process easy for creators. The social media platform also plans to invest in technology that can help enhance the system to detect and remove hateful comments. Apart from this, this technology will consider factors such as the topic of the video and the context of the comment that's being made by the users.

(With ANI inputs)