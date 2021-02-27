Yukti Thareja, Priyank Sharma And Others Who Sizzled In Music Videos And Shot To Fame

It is the age of social media and music videos! Musicians who come up with new work often take it to social media to get it to trend and social media stars use fresh music to get themselves to trend! It's a symbiotic relationship! In recent times, many new faces have grown in popularity after starring in some of the most stunning music videos! Take a look at five new faces that shot to fame after featuring in music videos:

Yukti Thareja

Yukti Thareja's Lut Gaye in which she featured opposite Emraan Hashmi came out a week ago and has already stolen the hearts of a million fans! The video says a whole love story in one night. Emraan Hashmi is an undercover cop and Yukti is a bride who does not want to marry. They have an encounter at a hotel room and there begins the love saga! While Yukti was already popular and active on social media, gained a lot more fans after her feature!

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma was an actor, but when he featured in Aastha Gill's Buzz, his fame rose tenfold! Aastha Gill considered him her lucky charm and the singer got him back for her second single, Saara India as well. Priyank Sharma's song got so famous that the viewers loved him! He has post-Saara India, featured in many music videos and web series as well!

Nora Fatehi

Nora is not only a great dancer who started with item numbers in Bollywood movies, but she even makes music videos popular and is a force to be reckoned with. In her latest music video, Chhor Denge, she is seen dancing in folk Rajasthani clothes and looks gorgeous! She was previously also seen in the Pachtaoge music video opposite Vicky Kaushal that was a raging hit!

Divya Khosla Kumar

This beauty has been behind the camera and directed and produced many films like Sanam Re, Yaariyan etc. But what has made her extremely popular in recent times has been her acting skills! She has featured in a couple of music videos which fans have loved! Her most recent music video is a love story on a rainy night, Teri Aaakhon Mein opposite Pearl V Puri!

Rohanpreet Singh

A singer and an actor, and also Neha Kakkar's husband, this young boy met Neha on the sets of her music video, Nehu Da Vyah and became extremely popular. Now he features in music videos and makes songs of his own! Fans love him and adore his chemistry with his wife Neha Kakkar. Rohanpreet is here to stay!

