Yukti Thareja’s Instagram Photos Are Major Style Goals For Fans, Check Here

Yukti Thareja is an Indian model who came into the limelight after participating in the modelling reality show MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019. Yukti Thareja also participated in Delhi Times Fresh face in 2017 and won that competition. Yukti Thareja recently starred in the music video of Lut Gaye along with Emraan Hashmi. Yukti Thareja is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated and entertained.

Gorgeous photos from Yukti Thareja's Instagram

Yukti Thareja’s Instagram is filled with some amazing photos. On February 9, she shared a photo in a black top and captioned it " Ever seen a problem so pretty?" Fans showered their love on her photos and called her a goddess of beauty. Take a look.

On February 2, Yukti Thareja’s Instagram got swamped with love from her fans and followers when she posted a photo in white top. She captioned the post and said, "I trust my intuition to lead the way". Fans called her a queen and the post garnered more than 40000 likes on Instagram. Check out the post below:

On February 2, 2021, she shared a photo in pink top. In the caption, she wrote, "Capricorn season it is". Fans loved her sweet look and called her gorgeous. Take a look at the photo below:

On November 14, 2020, Yukti Thareja shared a photo of herself smiling in a traditional pink salwar suit. She wished everyone a happy Diwali. Fans loved her traditional look and called her beautiful. Check out the photo below:

In August 2020, Yukti Thareja shared a photo of herself in a sweater. Yukti is fond of putting one-line catchy captions on her post. She wrote, "say it on my face". The post garnered more than 50,000 likes and fans called her a stunning beauty. Take a look:

On September 3, 2020, Yukti Thareja shared another photo of herself in a cheetah print top and wrote in the caption " Hey You, Don't give up .. okay?" The post crossed more than 46000 likes on Instagram and had 300 comments. Fans loved her look and called him a beautiful tigress. Check the post out below:

Yukti Thareja in a post can be seen sitting on a car tire and posing aesthetically in a blue jacket. In the post, she wrote, "Sin's city is cold and empty". Fans loved her look and showered their love in the comment box. Check out her post below:

On July 2, 2020, Yukti Thareja shared her look in a sports jacket. The post garnered more than 44000 likes and 300 comments. Fans loved her look and even called her a perfect fitness model. Take a look:

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Yukti Thareja shared a photo in green attire with her mother. Fans loved her saree look and the post garnered over 45000 likes on Instagram. Take a look.

Yukti Thareja shared another look in a traditional outfit. Fans loved her look and said she poses with a perfect attitude. Take a look.

Image Credits @realyukti Instagram

