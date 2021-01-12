Zayn Malik Releases Phone Number As A Way Of Marketing His Next Album; Details Inside

Zayn Malik and the team who is responsible for the marketing of his upcoming album have opted for an unusual marketing technique, which involves a handful of phone numbers on which the fans can call to hear portions of Zayn Malik's songs that are a part of his next musical release. The tweet below seen Zayn simply tweeting out a number sans context. The contact information that has been tweeted out appears to be a toll-free number. The tweet featuring what initially was presumed to be Zayn Malik's phone number can be found below as well as on Zayn Malik's Twitter handle.

The tweet featuring the number:

How does it work:

Upon calling what was considered to be Zayn Malik's phone number, the listener can hear Zayn saying something on the lines of "Yo, this is Zayn here. Album is dropping on January 15. Press any number from one through nine to get to meet me. Press it now.”. As per the instructions that were delivered by Zayn through the IVR medium, the caller can press any of the numbers, which will introduce them to a portion from one of Zayn Malik's songs, the full version of which will be released alongside other similar songs on the 15th of this month. A demo of the same can be found below.

About Zayn Malik's new album:

For a while now, one can presume that Zayn Malik was busy playing father to his firstborn with his supermodel partner, GiGi Hadid and working on his upcoming album, which is called "Nobody Is Listening". The announcement for the same was made by Zayn himself, along with which he released what is considered to be his comeback track, Vibez. Vibez is Zayn's first musical outing since embracing fatherhood. The tweet through which the musician announced the arrival of the album on January 15th can be found below.

Vibez Out Now! Nobody is Listening - out Jan 15th! pic.twitter.com/dmurpN7ATf — zayn (@zaynmalik) January 8, 2021

