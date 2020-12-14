There has been previously some buzz regarding the relationship of Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha along with the Junaid Khan. The couple have now gotten married to each other, but there was no sign of Zayn Malik himself in their wedding, sparking rumours of a turmoil within the family about their wedding. Even as Junaid and Waliyha are now officially married, Zayn Malik’s family does not seem to be happy with this decision. Here is what you need to know on this development.

Zayn Malik goes missing at sister’s wedding, sparks rumours of a conflict

Zayn Malik’s family does not seem to be happy of Waliyha getting married to Junaid Khan, who has been previously arrested in 2017 for carjacking an elderly woman and this act of Junaid landed him five years in prison. Along with Zayn, his father Yasser was also not seen at the wedding. Waliyha, however, was accompanied by her mother Trisha on her way to getting married. According to The Sun, the party planners of the wedding had arrived the venue of the wedding shortly after 9 am with all kinds of decorative balloons.

The party planners were followed by caterers who arrived at 1 pm. Waliyha was seen chatting on her phone even as her mother held her dress from dragging along the pavement. A source has revealed to The Sun that no one in the family is happy with their marriage after the crime that Junaid had committed. They have called him a ‘thug’, saying that this event is not just in the past with him getting out of jail only recently. The absence of Zayn Malik from his sister’s wedding leads to the belief that the singer himself is not happy with the marriage.

In 2017, Junaid Khan along with his partner Adam Takolia had followed an elderly woman and threatened her with a screwdriver at her home. The judge of their case had Junaid and Adam for their crimes, calling it “chilling” and saying that neither of them had shown “an iota of remorse”. Waliyha, however, has made her decision of being with Junaid regardless of her family’s protests. There has been no word from Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who welcomed their first child recently.

