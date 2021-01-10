Drashti Dhami's Birthday: How Well Do You Know 'Geet-Huyi Sabse Paraayi' Actor?

Drashti Dhami is one of the most well-known actors of Indian television has carved a niche for herself over the years. She started her career as a dance instructor and then ventured into modeling, before eventually making a career as an actor. She has been a part of television serials like Madhubala, Geet, and Pardes as well as reality shows. Drashti Dhami's birthday falls on January 10 and the Madhubala actor would turn 35 this year. Take Drashti Dhami's quiz to find out how well you know the actor.

Drashti Dhami's quiz

1) Which one of these Drashti Dhami's serials was the first to air on television?

Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi

Dill Mill Gaye

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

2) What was her character's name in the popular show Dill Mill Gaye?

Dr. Riddhima Gupta

Dr. Anjali Gupta

Dr. Sapna Shah

Dr. Muskan Chaddha

3) Drashti Dhami won the reality dance show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6 in the year 2013. Who was her choreographer in the celebrity dance show?

Salman Yusuff Khan

Punit Pathak

Vivek Chachere

Tushar Kalia

4) Drashti Dhami graduated from Mithibai College in Mumbai. What subject did she major in?

History

Sociology

Political Science

Geography

5) Drashti Dhami made a special appearance in which show to support her friend and celebrity Sanaya Irani?

Nach Baliye

Miley Jab Hum Tum

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du

6) Which of the music videos has Drashti Dhami NOT been a part of?

Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori

Humko Aaj Kal Hai

Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re

Tum Mile

7) Drashti Dhami appeared in an advertisement for Colgate. Which Bollywood star did he share screen space with?

Saif Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan

Anil Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

8) Drashti Dhami appeared in a web-series in 2016, along with other celebrities. What web-series was it?

I Don't Watch TV

I Love Watching TV

Why Can't I Watch TV?

I Wanna Watch TV

9) Drashti Dhami tied the knot with a businessman on February 21, 2015? What is her husband's name?

Neeraj Khemu

Neeraj Khemka

Neeraj Khemraj

Neeraj Rajput

10) In which year was Drashti Dhami voted the Most Desirable Woman on Indian Television by Telly Chakkar?

2009

2010

2011

2012

Answer Key to the quiz

1) Dill Mill Gaye

2) Dr. Muskan Chaddha

3) Salman Yusuff Khan

4) Sociology

5) Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

6) Tum Mile

7) Saif Ali Khan

8) I Don't Watch TV

9) Neeraj Khemka

10) 2011

