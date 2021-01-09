On Anusha Dandekar's Birthday, Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The VJ

On January 9, India's one of the most popular and prominent VJ anchors, Anusha Dandekar turns a year older. The VJ has hosted a handful of shows on MTV. Apart from her MTV shows, she has won millions of hearts for her work in Bollywood and with her on-point style statements. On account of Anusha Dandekar's birthday, here is a quiz based on her career, relationship, family and controversies, among many others. Answer the below questions and find out how well you know Anusha Dandekar. Scroll down to take Anusha Dandekar's quiz.

Anusha Dandekar's quiz

Question 1. Anusha Dandekar's family is originally from which of Maharashtra's part?

Pune

Mumbai

Ratnagiri

Lonavala

Question 2. Who from the following does not belong to Anusha Dandekar's family?

Shibani Dandekar

Apeksha Dandekar

Sulbha Dandekar

None of the above

Question 3. From which of the following Hollywood celebrity, Anusha had her fan-girl moment in April 2020?

Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt

Will Smith

Tom Cruise

Question 4. Anusha Dandekar made her Bollywood debut along with a bunch of veteran actors. Which from the following was not part of Anusha's debut project?

Rahul Bose

Vijay Raaz

Akshay Kumar

Saurabh Shukla

Question 5. What was the title of Anusha Dandekar's Bollywood debut film?

Hello

Virrudh

Delhi Belly

Mumbai Matinee

Question 6. Recently, Anusha opened up about her break up with Karan Kundra. Which from the following reason did Anusha state?

It was a mutual decision

They were not getting along

Karan lied and cheated on her

She fell in love with someone else

Question 7. Anusha Dandekar has made a social media handle dedicated to her pet dogs. How many pet dogs does she have?

2

3

4

5

Question 8. What is Anusha Dandekar's astrological sign, according to her birth?

Sagittarius

Scorpio

Capricon

Cancer

Question 9. For which of the following MTV shows, Anusha Dandekar stepped into the judges' panel?

MTV Rock On

India's Next Top Model

Supermodel Of The Year

MTV Teen Diva

Question 10. What is the name of Anusha's two pet dogs, about whom she often posts on her Instagram handle?

Monster and Gangsta

Monster and Gangster

Tyson and Edward

Edward and Michael

Question 11. Anusha Dandekar launched a clothing brand in 2020 along with which of the following celebrities?

Shibani Dandekar

Karan Kundra

Priyanka Chopra

Ashish Chawdhry

Question 12. What is the name of the clothing brand Anusha Dandekar launched with her ex-beau?

Man Up Woman Up

All About You

the Label Life

True Blue

Question 13. Anusha Dandekar has appeared as a dancer in a song starring Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, along with her sister Shibani Dandekar. What was the name of the film? (Hint: The film was released in 2018)

Namaste England

Mubarkaan

Bhavesh Joshi

Tevar

Question 14. Which of the following films is not from Anusha's repertoire?

City of Gold

Hello

Virrudh

Dus

Question 15. What is the name of Anusha's beauty brand?

Brown Skin Beauty

Beauty in Brown Skin

Arias

Skin Pattern

Answer key

Pune None Of The Above Brad Pitt Akshay Kumar Mumbai Matinee 2 Karan lied and cheated on her Capricon Supermodel Of The Year Monster and Gangsta Karan Kundra Man Up Woman Up Bhavesh Joshi Dus Brown Skin Beauty

