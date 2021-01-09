On Anusha Dandekar's Birthday, Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The VJ

On January 9, India's one of the most popular and prominent VJ anchors, Anusha Dandekar turns a year older. The VJ has hosted a handful of shows on MTV. Apart from her MTV shows, she has won millions of hearts for her work in Bollywood and with her on-point style statements. On account of Anusha Dandekar's birthday, here is a quiz based on her career, relationship, family and controversies, among many others. Answer the below questions and find out how well you know Anusha Dandekar. Scroll down to take Anusha Dandekar's quiz.
Anusha Dandekar's quiz
Question 1. Anusha Dandekar's family is originally from which of Maharashtra's part?
- Pune
- Mumbai
- Ratnagiri
- Lonavala
Question 2. Who from the following does not belong to Anusha Dandekar's family?
- Shibani Dandekar
- Apeksha Dandekar
- Sulbha Dandekar
- None of the above
Question 3. From which of the following Hollywood celebrity, Anusha had her fan-girl moment in April 2020?
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Brad Pitt
- Will Smith
- Tom Cruise
Question 4. Anusha Dandekar made her Bollywood debut along with a bunch of veteran actors. Which from the following was not part of Anusha's debut project?
- Rahul Bose
- Vijay Raaz
- Akshay Kumar
- Saurabh Shukla
Question 5. What was the title of Anusha Dandekar's Bollywood debut film?
- Hello
- Virrudh
- Delhi Belly
- Mumbai Matinee
Question 6. Recently, Anusha opened up about her break up with Karan Kundra. Which from the following reason did Anusha state?
- It was a mutual decision
- They were not getting along
- Karan lied and cheated on her
- She fell in love with someone else
READ | Anusha Dandekar's Instagram Story About "real Man" Adds More Fuel To Breakup Rumours
Question 7. Anusha Dandekar has made a social media handle dedicated to her pet dogs. How many pet dogs does she have?
Question 8. What is Anusha Dandekar's astrological sign, according to her birth?
- Sagittarius
- Scorpio
- Capricon
- Cancer
Question 9. For which of the following MTV shows, Anusha Dandekar stepped into the judges' panel?
- MTV Rock On
- India's Next Top Model
- Supermodel Of The Year
- MTV Teen Diva
Question 10. What is the name of Anusha's two pet dogs, about whom she often posts on her Instagram handle?
- Monster and Gangsta
- Monster and Gangster
- Tyson and Edward
- Edward and Michael
READ | Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter
Question 11. Anusha Dandekar launched a clothing brand in 2020 along with which of the following celebrities?
- Shibani Dandekar
- Karan Kundra
- Priyanka Chopra
- Ashish Chawdhry
Question 12. What is the name of the clothing brand Anusha Dandekar launched with her ex-beau?
- Man Up Woman Up
- All About You
- the Label Life
- True Blue
Question 13. Anusha Dandekar has appeared as a dancer in a song starring Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, along with her sister Shibani Dandekar. What was the name of the film? (Hint: The film was released in 2018)
- Namaste England
- Mubarkaan
- Bhavesh Joshi
- Tevar
READ | Sidharth Malhotra Shifts Into New Home, No Longer Tara Sutaria's Neighbour
Question 14. Which of the following films is not from Anusha's repertoire?
- City of Gold
- Hello
- Virrudh
- Dus
Question 15. What is the name of Anusha's beauty brand?
- Brown Skin Beauty
- Beauty in Brown Skin
- Arias
- Skin Pattern
Answer key
-
Pune
-
None Of The Above
-
Brad Pitt
-
Akshay Kumar
-
Mumbai Matinee
-
2
-
Karan lied and cheated on her
-
Capricon
-
Supermodel Of The Year
-
Monster and Gangsta
-
Karan Kundra
-
Man Up Woman Up
-
Bhavesh Joshi
-
Dus
-
Brown Skin Beauty
READ | Anusha Dandekar's Break Up With Karan Was A Result Of 'being Cheated On And Lied To'? Read
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.