Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media After A Brief Hiatus, Flaunts A Rugged Look

Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik has been MIA from social media for quite some time now. Other than a few pictures in 2019, he has been silent about the happenings on his life for a whole year. Fans of the former One Direction singer are over the moon after he took to his Instagram account and posted a selfie. Another picture of Zayn Malik has been taken the internet by a storm after he was spotted in Bradford. It has been alleged that the picture and the selfie Zayn Malik posted has been taken during the same time. Check out the picture’s here.

Zayn Malik returns to social media

In the picture, Zayn Malik can be seen sporting a scruffy look. He wore a black coloured jacket and a similar coloured beanie in the selfie. In the picture posted by his fans, Zayn can be seen wearing the same jacket along with dark blue coloured track pants. Zayn Malik was reportedly caught up with the Bradford City game when the pictures were taken.

Fan reactions

Zayn Malik’s fans are over the moon after the star posted his first picture of 2020. Many stated that Zayn Malik looks amazing sporting the look. Netizens also claim that Zayn’s brief hiatus is over and that he is back on Instagram. Zayn Malik has been in the news recently for allegedly rekindling his romance with model Gigi Hadid.

January 11: Zayn and Gigi Hadid out in New York. pic.twitter.com/3TF7Lp6rxE — Zayn Media (@zayndailymedia) January 13, 2020

Zayn and Gigi have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015. The pair were spotted during the second week of January as they attended Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s birthday. The pair also celebrated Zayn’s 27th birthday together. In the picture, Zayn can be seen carrying a bouquet of flowers, while the two spend their time in New York.

