Zayn Malik Shares Photo Of Concert Stage, Fans Hyperventilate About Possible Comeback

Pillowtalk fame Zayn Malik has left fans excited with his latest Instagram post. On Thursday, December 17, the former One Direction member went on to share a cryptic photo which has made fans speculate that the singer has been preparing for a concert show. Although nothing has been officially announced by Zayn Malik, the picture has created quite a stir amongst his fans.

Zayn Malik to perform soon?

The picture shared by him features an empty hall with a stage ahead. However, it isn’t yet clear if the singer is attending one event or rehearsing for one. But the picture was enough to leave fans rejoiced. Check out the picture shared by Zayn Malik here:

Ever since the photo has surfaced online, it has made fans go gaga over it. While a slew of them was seen chanting ‘Zayn is coming’, many others are speculating if the singer is rehearsing for a surprise concert to reunite with his fans. Curious fans have also bombarded Twitter asking the singer to release an official statement of his comeback. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ZAYN IS COMING

ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION

ZAYN IS COMING — lety claims track 9 . (@01ESNY) December 17, 2020

So excited



ZAYN IS COMING — Nolina99 (@Nolina991) December 17, 2020

SO ZAYN IS GOING TO KICK OFF NEW ERA WITH A CONCERT THEN RELEASE A NEW SINGLE, COVERS, COLLAB AND ALBUM ??!?!!

2021 BELONGS TO ZAYN MALIK AND ZAYN MALIK ONLY

2021 BELONGS TO ZAYN MALIK AND ZAYN MALIK ONLY

ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION — Anaâ· BLONDE ZAYN SUPREMACY (@evermore_golden) December 17, 2020

OMGGGG ZAYN MALIK U CAN'T JUST FUCKING POST THIS AND SAY NOTHING. STOP TEASING OH GOD !!!! I CAN'T BREATHE pic.twitter.com/eD3acEdy0r — ð“©ð“ºð“¾ð“ªð“­ðŸ¥‚ âœ¨ (@goodguyzaynn) December 17, 2020

ZAYN MALIK

I can't breath oh God pic.twitter.com/kNSHMJSluw — Fai Sal (@_faisalzayn_) December 17, 2020

Previously, the singer was seen sharing a video of his ‘cover session’ on his social media profile which sparked rumours of him dropping new music soon. In the monochromatic video, Zayn can be seen practising, as he holds his mobile device to refer to the lyrics. A massive microphone is placed in front of him as soothing music plays in the background.

Meanwhile, Zayn and supermodel Gigi Hadid have recently welcomed a baby girl in their life back in September. Although the duo hasn’t yet revealed the face of their toddler with fans the news was positively received by them. Check it out:

Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful

to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x

