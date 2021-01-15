Zayn Malik's 'Nobody Is Listening' Becomes Twitter Trend, Fans Call It 'Superior'

English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik has gone on to drop his much-awaited album of 2021 titled ‘Nobody Is Listening’. The album was announced on Tuesday, January 12 and it was released to the world on Friday, January 15, 2021. Just a few hours ago, the singer took to his Twitter handle to reveal about her latest album.

Taking to his social media handle to announce the big release, Zayn penned, "NOBODY IS LISTENING.. OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! #NobodyIsListening”. Along with the note, the singer also went on to share a short video where he can be seen singing a few lines from the song.

On listening to Zayn’s latest album, fans could not keep calm and went all out to trend the #nobodyislistening, #zaynmalik on the micro-blogging site. Some of the users went on to tweet revealing how much they loved every minute of the song. While some went on to tweet sharing pictures and penning sweet and heartfelt notes about it.

One of the users wrote, “I couldn't be more proud of you my love, the Album is just perfect, I loved every second of this album, you deserve all the success in the world, I love you so much @zaynmalik #NobodyIsListening”. While the other one wrote, “just thank you this album is superior! I love you thank you so much this album deserves everything 🥺 This album has melted my heart and made me cry #NobodyIsListening @zaynmalik”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

just thank you this album is superior! I love you thank you so much this album deserves everything 🥺#NobodyIsListening @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/z1ORDxqblb — Иллиан (@WattIlian) January 15, 2021

BYE I JUST FINISHED LISTENING TO THE WHOLE ALBUM AND ITS AMAZINGGGG🕺🏻 Im so proud of zaynnnnn🥺 #NobodyIsListening pic.twitter.com/IwE8FkWVdn — darii (@tpwkdarii) January 15, 2021

#NobodyIsListening BEST ALBUM I SAID WHAT I SAID pic.twitter.com/J0PsvsrtyM — giselle is listening (@UNFUXKWlTABLE) January 15, 2021

We’re all so very proud of you @zaynmalik Thank you for this masterpiece #NobodyIsListening https://t.co/sSR4QGozBk — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) January 15, 2021

thank you zayn, you already saved 2021🥺🧡#NobodyIsListening pic.twitter.com/wyddtNRcIN — kimia²⁵ is listening (@rainberrry_) January 15, 2021

Ma’am I shouldn’t be crying this late at night. These song had no business being so good. I can’t. I’m not okay. Zayn next time add a trigger warning. #NobodyIsListening pic.twitter.com/U7XD5AuL46 — Victoria (@victoriarivvera) January 15, 2021

Nice to see that some artists just can't disappoint & continue to make great music. Zayn's new album is so so so good. #NobodyIsListening 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tP3gHK0wyP — Tina🇩🇪 💜💙💜💙 NoRulesInBreakableHeaven (@Aquarian_Lady) January 15, 2021

me all night listening to #NobodyIsListening bc zayn might not be as active as he was for a long time and imma miss him too much pic.twitter.com/yIVZ2t3xMk — laila 💫 (@perfectlystrong) January 15, 2021

ZAYN WTF #NobodyIsListening IS SO GOOD IM LITERALLY CRYING RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/0vFibeHHLe — :) (@fOoL_fOr_YoUxo) January 15, 2021

I couldn't be more proud of you my love, the Album is just perfect, I loved every second of this album, you deserve all the success in the world, I love you so much@zaynmalik#NobodyIsListening pic.twitter.com/QUepmB8add — 🍀 Nobody is listening 🍀 (@alwaysyouzouis) January 15, 2021

More about Zayn Malik's new album

For a while now, it can be assumed that Zayn Malik was busy playing father to his first-born with his partner, GiGi Hadid, and working on his album, "Nobody Is Listening". The announcement for the same was made by Zayn himself, along with the release of what is perceived to be his comeback single, Vibez. Vibez is Zayn's first musical outing since he embraced fatherhood. The tweet that the musician announced the arrival of the album on January 15th and fans could not keep calm as the tweet was shared online by the singer. Listen to Nobody Is Listening songs below.

