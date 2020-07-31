5 Stunning Expenses Sushant Singh Rajput Bore For Rhea Chakraborty Before His Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account statements being accessed by Republic has emerged as a huge breakthrough in his death probe, bringing out the financial angle that has been alleged by the late actor's family, and has also drawn the ED's interest. Earlier this week, Sushant's father had filed an FIR alleging that the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty along with her family members had financially exploited Sushant duping him of over Rs 15 crores.

The bank statements accessed by Republic TV between November 2017 to February 2020 have proved that massive transactions were indeed made for girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, especially brother Showik. Here are five big expenses Sushant bore for Rhea in his final months.

Plane tickets for Rhea and her brother

According to the bank statements accessed by Republic TV, Rs 81,000 had been withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account for flight tickets for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Along with this Sushant's account has also bore expenses for two other family members of Rhea in October 2019.

Hotel Booking for Rhea and brother

Sushant not only paid for her brother's flights but also for his stay in Mumbai. Payment to Taj Hotel of about Rs 4,72,975 has also been highlighted in Sushant's account statements. This shows that Sushant paid for Showik's stay in Mumbai when he arrived in the city.

Shopping at Zara

Rhea Chakraborty also withdrew Rs 35,000 from Sushant's personal account for her shopping from a Zara showroom. Another person allegedly close to her called 'Samuel', has also made heavy transactions from Sushant's account to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on multiple occasions.

Hairstylist and make-up

Sushant's account has also recorded heavy transactions for Rhea's personal expenses. Rs 40,000 was withdrawn for her makeup and hairstyling to a beauty parlour from Sushant's personal account at one point. A total of Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his account for her personal expenses.

Tuition fees for her brother

Apart from bearing Showik's flight tickets and hotel stay, Sushant was also paying for his education and tuition fees, the statements show. This shows how Sushant's expenses on Rhea went beyond just her.

With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant's bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed.

Read: Sushant Singh’s Bank Statement Accessed, Shows Huge Transactions For Rhea's Expenses

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Files Caveat In SC After Rhea Chakraborty Moves Apex Court

ED Writes To Bihar Police, Likely To Examine Financial Angle

Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea. As per sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Sources said the central probe agency has written to the Bihar police in this context as it is looking into the case for a possible investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's interest, they said, is into the allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said.

Read: ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Moves SC In Sushant Singh Case, Seeks Transfer Of Investigation To Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.