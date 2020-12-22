Best Christmas Episodes Of 'Friends' To Turn Up The Festive Mood This Holiday Season

The iconic show Friends first aired in 1994 and made history by becoming a sitcom with a cult following. The show created by David Crane and Martha Kauffman aired for a total of 10 seasons before wrapping up in 2004. However, even after 26 years since its premiere, the show is still a favourite among people all over the world. It is regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms to have ever made. Friends cast featured Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the lead and follow the lives of six lifelong friends in their 20s and thirties who live in New York City.

There have been several Christmas and Holiday special episodes in its ten seasons. Ahead of this year’s Christmas, a lot of people have been looking for Christmas episodes of Friends and have been wondering about the best Christmas episodes of Friends. Here is a look at the top 5 Christmas episodes of Friends according to IMDb ratings.

Best Christmas episodes of Friends

Season 1 Episode 10: The One with the Monkey

The gang makes and then breaks a pact to celebrate the New Year’s Eve without dates. To compensate for his loneliness, Ross gets a new roommate in a monkey, Marcel. Monica is the only one who is not fond of Marcel while everyone finds him cute. The breaking of everyone’s pact and Ross getting a monkey made the crux of this episode.

Season 2, Episode 9: The One with Phoebe's Dad

Phoebe tracks down her father but is unsure about whether to meet him or not. Rachel is still angry on Ross. He asks Rachel to make a list of pros and cons about him. She prepares the list but Ross drives everyone crazy by trying to prove every point on the list wrong. Rachel and Monica have a Christmas Party at their place. This Christmas special episode of Friends has a rating of 8 on IMDb.

Season 3, Episode 10: The One Where Rachel Quits

Rachel quite her job if waiting for tables at Central Perk in this episode. Ross accidentally breaks a little girl’s leg and tries to help her sell boxes of cookies. Joey selling Christmas tree conflicts with Phoebe’s principles. This Christmas special episode has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

Season 4 Episode 10: The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie

Ross is confused between the girl from Poughkeepsie whom he met on the train and another girl who is not as fun but lives in the city. Rachel hates to be alone around festive season and Chandler unsuccessfully tries to set Rachel up with a co-worker. Monica tries to establish her authority at her new job by hiring Joey only to fire him in front of everyone.

Season 5, Episode 10: The One with the Inappropriate Sister

In this episode, Joey's new roommate Ross is very bored and shows no inclination towards pranks and relaxation. Rachel gets uncomfortable by the inappropriate and unusually close relationship between Danny and his sister. Phoebe gets into trouble while collecting donations for the poor during Christmas. All the chaos leads to some of the funniest moments on the show. The episode is rated as 8.2.

Season 6, Episode 10: The One with the Routine

The episode has a rating of 8.6 making it the highest-rated Christmas episode of Friends. Joey takes Monica and Ross to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" where they resurrect their dance routine from high school. Joey tries to kiss Janine at midnight while Rachel, Phoebe and Chandler look for Monica's Christmas presents.

Season 7, Episode 10: The One with the Holiday Armadillo

The episode has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. Ross tries to introduce Ben to Hanukkah by dressing up as the Holiday Armadillo. Joey surprises him by being dressed as Superman while Chandler comes dressed up as Santa. In order to get Rachel back to her apartment, Phoebe tries to draw a wedge between Joey and Rachel.

Season 8, Episode 11: The One with the Creepy Holiday Card

In this episode, Mona suggests that she and Ross should send out a holiday card as a couple. This freaks out Ross as it has been just a few months since they started dating. On the other hand, Chandler’s newly divorced and obnoxious boss invites Chandler and Monica for dinner but Monica refuses to go. A four-month pregnant Rachel wants to sleep with just about any guy she sees.

Season 9 Episode 10: The One with Christmas in Tulsa

Everyone is sad, most of all Monica as Chandler is in Tulsa at his job for the Christmas and New Year’s eve. After reminiscing the time spent with friends, Chandler sends everyone home but only the second in hierarchy Wendy stays. Monica gets jealous when she calls chandler and gets to know that Wendy is there with him. Chandler takes everyone by surprise by coming unannounced and telling that he quit his job.

