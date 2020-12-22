'Psych' Christmas Episodes' List For All The Detective Series Fanatics

Psych is an American comedy TV series which was created by Steve Franks and was originally broadcasted on USA network. Since March 2014, when the show ended, it has been aired as a re-run on ION TV. The Psych TV series stars James Roday in the main role. He is a crime consultant for the Santa Barbara Police Department. The show also stars Dulé Hill as Shawn's best friend and partner named Burton "Gus" Guster. Apart from the duo, the show also features Corbin Bernsen as Shawn's father, Henry. A Psych: The Musical was also released on December 15, 2013, it was a special episode released as the 110th episode and was featured in the 7th season. Later, Psych: The Movie was also released on December 7, 2017. Recently Psych 2: Lassie Come Home was released this year on July 15, 2020. Read on to know about Psych Christmas episodes.

All Psych Christmas episodes

Within the 8 seasons, there are many best Christmas Episodes of Psych, some of which are the Christmas themed episodes. Take a look at the list of Psych episodes with a holiday theme. There are only three episodes which were based entirely on Christmas while many others have showcased the holiday theme episodes.

Season 2: 2x10 “Gus’ Dad May Have Killed An Old Guy”

Season 3: 3x09 “Christmas Joy”

Season 5: 5x14 “The Polarizing Express”

The plot of Psych TV series showcases the life of Shawn Spencer who has an innate sense of excellent observation, just like his father Henry, who was a former police officer. He learnt from a very young age to remember the slightest details around him, thus contributing to his somewhat eidetic memory. But when Shawn becomes an accused of a case he helps to solve, he reveals that he is actually a psychic, and thus with his friend Gus, Shawn starts to solve cases for the police force and help in decreasing crime. Psych's first episode aired on July 2006 while the last episode aired in March 2014. With a total of 8 seasons comprising of 120 episodes, the show had a cult audience who loved the concept of the show and followed it immensely. Psych's review is generally positive, and the show has a rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb. Here is the main cast of the detective comedy TV series.

Shawn Spencer (played by James Roday)

Burton "Gus" Guster (played by Dulé Hill)

Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter (played by Timothy Omundson)

Lucinda Barry (played by Anne Dudek)

Henry Spencer (played by Corbin Bernsen)

Juliet "Jules" O'Hara (played by Maggie Lawson)

Karen Vick (played by Kirsten Nelson), who appeared as the main cast in seasons 2–8, while as a recurring cast in season 1)

