'A Tale Of Legendary Libido' Cast: Who Are They And What Character Are They Playing?

A Tale of Legendary Libido is 2008 released South Korean comedy film. The plot is about the life of a rice cake seller in a mountainous village of Joseon Dynasty Korea. The man is mocked for his impaired libido, however, when he learns about a secret that can transform his life, his story changes forever. The movie was released on April 30, 2008, and was directed by Han-sol Shin, while Sang-il Kim, Jun Hyun, and Seo-yull Lee produced the film. According to Box Office Mojo and Hancinema, the movie ranked at number 6th position at the box-office during its opening weekend. As of June 2008, the movie had grossed a total of 1.7 million US dollars. Read on to know more about A Tale of Legendary Libido cast.

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Selfie From Goa Vacay With Hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Pic

'A Tale of Legendary Libido' cast

Bong Tae-gyu - Byeon Gang-soe

Kim Shin-ah - Dal-gaeng

Oh Dal-su - Kang-mok

Song Jae-ho - Old monk

Jeon Soo-kyung - Hostel owner

ALSO READ| Who Is Omar Sy's Wife? Learn More About The Star Of Netflix's 'Lupin'

Bong Tae-gyu as Byeon Gang-soe

The cast of A Tale of Legendary Libido included Bong Tae-Gyu in the role of Byeon Gang-soe. He is known for his work in various South Korean movies and TV shows. His famous works include shows like Cats on the Roof, Nonstop 4, Working Mom, Don't Worry, I'm a Ghost, Hwasin - Controller of the Heart, Return, Doctor Detective, and The Penthouse: War in Life as of late.

Oh Dal-su as Kang-mok

The cast of a tale of legendary libido also includes Oh Dal-su in the role of Kang-mok. He has starred in many successful movies until now. His best-known works include Oldboy in 2003, Mapado in 2005, A Bittersweet Life (2005), Foxy Festival (2010), The Thieves (2012), Miracle in Cell No. 7 to name a few.

Jeon Soo-Kyung as Hostel owner

Jeon Soo-Kyung is a South Korean actress who played the role of a hostel owner in this comedy film. She is best known for her work in musical theatre. Her Korean productions include Mamma Mia!, Chicago, The Life, Guys and Dolls, Menopause, and Kiss Me, Kate.

Song Jae-ho as Old monk

A Tale of Legendary Libido characters also includes Song Jae-ho who played the role of an old monk. The veteran South Korean actor who made is debut in 1959 is best known for his work during the 70s and the 80s Korean cinema. He is well-remembered works include Memories of Murder (2003), The President's Last Bang (2005), Late Blossom (2011), as well as the television drama titled Precious Family (2004).

Other cast members from 'A Tale of Legendary Libido' include

Youn Yuh-Jung as Old woman

Kim Ki-Hyeon as Blind physician

Kwon Byeong-Gil as High official

Lee Jung-sub as District magistrate

Seo Yeong as Dan-bi

ALSO READ| Know Details Of 'Aashiqui' Actor Anu Aggarwal's Life, Career And More

ALSO READ| The Idhun Chronicles Season 2 Ending Explained: Would Jack & Kirtash Join Resistance?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.