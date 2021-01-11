The Idhun Chronicles Season 2 Ending Explained: Would Jack & Kirtash Join Resistance?

The Idhun Chronicles Part 2 is a Spanish anime that recently premiered on Netflix on January 8, 2021. The anime is directed by Maite Ruiz De Austri. Just like the season 1, Season 2 of the anime also has 5 episodes, all of released at the same time on Netflix. The Idhun Chronicles series is produced by Zeppelin TV for Netflix, the web series released its Part 1 on September 10, 2020. The story of the anime started with the necromancer named Ashran who causes terror to take over the planet Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, an impulsive teenager named Jack and a spring wizard named Victoria face dangerous attacks by assassin Kirtash, who is sent by Ashran in a mission to destroy the Earth. For those who want to know about the spoilers of Part 2 and understand what happened at the ending of the last episode can read on "the Idhun chronicles season 2 ending explained".

The Idhun chronicles season 2 ending explained

The ending of Part 2 saw Kirtash finally standing up to his father and disobeying him for the first time. The ending also showcased that even though there is a basic sense of enmity between Jack and Kirtash but still they are shown to be willing to work together for Victoria. The resistance is formed comprising of the three as well as Shail, Alsan and Aile, all six of them start going back to Idhun together. Meanwhile, Ashran is planning to end the rebellion by using the dragon. The ending also shows that Kirtash has a major role in the prophecy too. The next part of the story would lead on to show how Kirtash along with the rest of the resistance fights Ashran.

Till now there has been no official announcement regarding The Idhun Chronicles season 3. The Netflix animated series is an adaptation of book trilogy The Idhún’s Memories by Spanish author Laura Gallego. According to a report by hitc.com, season 1 had covered roughly the first half of the first book, The Resistance. While the recently released season 2 has covered the remaining part of the book. Author Laura Gallego even mentioned on her website, “I reserve other things for 2021 that I will tell you when the time comes,” indicating that the show might be renewed of the season 3.

The Idhun chronicles season 2 cast

The Spanish anime is voiced in English by the cast including of actors like Michelle Jenner, Itzan Escamilla, Sergio Mur, Nico Romero, Carlos Cuevas for the lead characters. The Idhun chronicles season 2 review on IMDb is currently at 5.3/10 rating. The Idhun chronicles season 2 recently premiered on Netflix on January 8, 2021.

