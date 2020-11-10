Abhishek Upmanyu's Throwback Pic Might Trigger Fans To Reiterate His Iconic Punch Lines

On November 9, popular Indian comedian Abhishek Upmanyu took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture of him with his 700k Instagram followers. In the photo, young Abhishek Upmanyu is seen in a blue shirt, presumably his school uniform, with specs. To add a pinch of humour in the caption for his fans, he wrote, "Do not look directly into my eyes, otherwise, you will fall in love with me". Scroll down to take a look at Abhishek Upmanyu's throwback picture.

Abhishek Upmanyu's throwback photo:

READ | WhatsApp's New Pay Feature Triggers Hilarious Memes

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner an overwhelming response as it bagged more than 200k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform and is still counting. The photo and caption of Upmanyu sparked a meme fest in the comments section as many of his fans and followers used his iconic comedy punches to compliment him. A fan wrote, "Karwali bezzati" while another asserted, "Doctor :: chhi chhi ye kya dekh liya ( pure hospital ka mood kharab)", along with a laughing emoticon.

Meanwhile, many of Abhishek's fellow comedian friends also took to the comments section and joined the fun banter. Comedian-actor Mallika Dua wrote, "Are you happy attending the extra class in the games period?" in Hindi while comedian-poet Varun Grover stated that in the throwback pictures, his hair looks like a wig. On the other hand, Urooj Ashfaq called Abhishek "daddy material".

READ | Yashraj Mukhate Dominates Social Media With His New Indian Matchmaking Remix; WATCH

A peek into Abhishek Upmanyu's Instagram

Interestingly, Abhishek Upmanyu's social media feed is flooded with numerous selfies and videos from his comedy shows. Recently, he shared a three-part video, in which he talked about start-up culture. While expressing his hilarious take on the same, he also mentioned that it was an old snippet from his show, which is not good enough to upload on YouTube. He also added that Instagram users can use the studio for making reels.

READ | Kokilaben Rap Creator Yashraj Mukhate Makes Zakir Khan 'sing'; Leaves Internet In Splits

His most recent Instagram post is also a video. He is seen giving hilarious inputs to a small scene of 2005's Bollywood release Kaal. The scene features late actor Kushal Punjabi. The caption of his post read, "That’s one way to make a scene scary". Scroll down to watch.

READ | IPL Anthem Copied Trend Rules Twitter, Netizens Post Funny Memes To Troll IPL Broadcasters

Who is Abhishek Upmanyu?

Abhishek Upmanyu is a Delhi-based standup comedian working in Mumbai. He is also a co-founder of the popular Twitter handle GareebGuy. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he has accumulated more than 2.9 million subscribers by posting videos of his live comedy performances.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.