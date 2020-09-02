Kokilaben Rap Creator Yashraj Mukhate Makes Zakir Khan 'sing'; Leaves Internet In Splits

Musician Yashraj Mukhate of the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ fame recently launched another melodious piece on social media. This time, he has given a musical twist to comedian Zakir Khan’s famous set from the AIB Diwas event. The video is being loved by the audience as they have been sharing it across social media platforms. Internet users have also dropped encouraging words for the fresh artist, in the comments section.

Yashraj Mukhate’s new piece

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back at it with a new rap song which features comedian Zakir Khan, who has a huge fan following amongst youngsters. In the new piece, Zakir Khan’s famous comedy set has been taken and turned into an upbeat rap song with a catchy tune. Zakir Khan’s dialogues such as “Badal bohot important hai” and “Muskan ki chamkaan kahi aur” form the hook of this creative rap song.

In this stand-up set, Zakir Khan speaks about a flight journey where he, fortunately, gets a window seat. A lady asks him if he would be willing to swap seats and the events that follow form the crux this comedic piece. There is also a segment where Zakir Khan puts out his hilarious views on people who belong to south Delhi. This segment of AIB Diwas is considered as one of the best parts of the best stand-up sets created in the country.

The new video gives this hilarious stand-up a unique twist, which is being loved by the people. The right use of punchline combined with good timing gives out a satisfying effect. Have a look at the video posted on Yashraj Mukhate’s Instagram here.

Internet users have flooded the comments section for the post with praises as they love the new release. Comedian Tanmay Bhatt is one of the many people who have lauded the new song and its addictive tuning. Have a look at the comments here.

Yashraj Mukhate is being highly praised for hitting the bull's eye once again after the Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap success. A few days back, the artist became an internet sensation for creating a rap song out of a dramatic dialogue exchange between Kokilaben, Rashi, and Gopi Bahu. The video went so viral that the makers of the original show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, decided to launch a second season on popular demand.

