IPL Anthem Copied Trend Rules Twitter, Netizens Post Funny Memes To Troll IPL Broadcasters

The IPL 2020 has been consistently making headlines even before its start. From controversies regarding IPL sponsors to discussions and delays with the IPL schedule, the tournament has remained in the limelight. Ahead of the tournament, it was claimed that the new IPL 2020 anthem has been plagiarized. After the IPL 2020 anthem ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas' was launched, Indian rapper Krsna alleged that the anthem had been copied from his song ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals Why MI Might Be Worried About Chris Lynn's Current Form

Krsna rapper suggests IPL anthem plagiarized

The new IPL anthem was released on September 6. Titled ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas’, the video of the song showed people from different parts of India getting ready to watch the IPL 2020 from their homes. However, soon after the IPL anthem released, Indian rapper Krsna took to Twitter to claim that the IPL broadcasters have plagiarized the song from his 2017 track titled ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’. Krishna Kaul is a popular Indian rapper, who is known by his stage name Krsna (stylised as KR$NA). Krsna mentioned that they had used his song without giving him proper credits or consent. The rapper also appealed to all artists to raise awareness on the issue by speaking up on social media.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Unveil Their Official Jersey For The Tournament, See Pics

Netizens share hilarious memes over Krsna rapper IPL anthem controversy

Soon after the issue made the headlines, ‘IPL anthem copied’ trended on Twitter, with fans sharing comical memes on the issue. One fan called IPL the ‘Indian Plagiarism League’ as he accused the tournament of plagiarizing the IPL anthem. Fans also shared memes featuring popular comedian Abhishek Upmanyu to express how the IPL must be feeling after being found out about copying the anthem.

Also Read: Who Is MS Dhoni's Biggest Fan? Sakshi Dhoni Reveals In THIS Latest Instagram Video; Watch

Fans also made references to popular movie and TV shows such as ‘The Office’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and ‘3 Idiots’ to post hilarious memes. In addition to sharing funny memes, hip-hop fans also called on IPL broadcasters to accept their mistake and give Krsna proper credits for the IPL anthem, as they shared videos showing the similarity between the two songs.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Anthem's Composer Refutes Plagiarism Charges, Furnishes Proof To Deem It Original

IPL anthem composer denies Krsna rapper claims

If anyone is confused. Watch this short vid !! pic.twitter.com/M0MTPhiCpL — Erisha || LHH ‘s #1 whore (@mujhekyamatlab) September 7, 2020

After the allegations made by Krsna regarding the IPL anthem, IPL 2020 anthem composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe, while speaking to ANI, refuted all claims, as he said that he was shocked to hear such allegations. The IPL anthem composer also presented a certificate from Music Composers Association of India (MCIA) which had declared that the two songs ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas' and ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’ were different.

Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter